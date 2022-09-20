Who’s Pagani, and when did it start making cars?. Honestly, with the way Pagani arrived on the scene at the turn of the millennium, we’re surprised you’re even asking. Pagani is an absolute rarity in the automotive world: a brand-new manufacturer that not only survives the take-no-prisoners world of top-end sports cars and supercars, but absolutely thrives. Cast your mind back over the past 20 to 30 years and try to remember all the new supercar brands that were going to cook up something massive, only to become mere flashes in the pan. Then think about how many turned up, made a proper name for themselves – both within and beyond the car-nerd niche – and still make amazing machines today. If you need more than one hand to count, you either have far too lenient definitions, or possibly not quite enough fingers.

