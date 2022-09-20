Read full article on original website
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
CNBC
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening. Volkswagen shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it...
An Exploding New Class of Car Buyers Is Causing Friction Between Brands and Longtime Collectors
Thanks to the one-two wallop of an extended pandemic-induced shopping spree and the hobbled supply chain, it’s been hard to get a car for a while now—luxury brands very much included. And while top-tier marques are subject to the same inventory woes as any other sector, with a dearth of everything from wiring harnesses to microchips choking manufacturing flow to a trickle, the most elite automakers face a longer-term problem: How to keep VIP customers happy amid an explosion of global wealth, with the number of potential buyers growing exponentially even as production numbers barely budge. It has become such...
Jeep Overcharges $8,000 for Cars
A recent analysis reveals that Jeep dealers significantly overcharge for at least three models.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
topgear.com
Here are 10 of the best used electric cars to buy
Used EVs are a bit of a funny concept to wrap your head around. It feels like we haven’t had enough, for long enough, to have anything approaching a decent used market. And yet we’ve had second-hand Nissan Leafs (hey, if that plural works for Toronto’s best hockey team, it works for us) for more than decade now.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
2023 Nissan Z Already Wrecked Before It Leaves The Dealership
The new Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and we aren't just talking about the 11 years for which its predecessor was in production. It's been a year since the production 2023 Z was unveiled, and it's finally reaching dealerships now. Unfortunately for one Z customer, it looks like the wait has been extended.
Porsche Could Be Worth Up to $78 Billion When It Goes Public
A single Porsche could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The company itself, though, could be worth orders of magnitude more. As it readies the German marque for its IPO, Volkswagen—Porsche’s parent company—has announced the price range for shares, valuing the company at $78 billion, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The public sale, combined with a private sale of Porsche stock to VW’s largest investor, could raise $19.5 billion overall. In the IPO, which is set for September 29, a quarter of Porsche preferred shares will be sold for €76.50 to €82.50 (about the same in...
MotorAuthority
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla. A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
topgear.com
The beginner’s guide to Pagani
Who’s Pagani, and when did it start making cars?. Honestly, with the way Pagani arrived on the scene at the turn of the millennium, we’re surprised you’re even asking. Pagani is an absolute rarity in the automotive world: a brand-new manufacturer that not only survives the take-no-prisoners world of top-end sports cars and supercars, but absolutely thrives. Cast your mind back over the past 20 to 30 years and try to remember all the new supercar brands that were going to cook up something massive, only to become mere flashes in the pan. Then think about how many turned up, made a proper name for themselves – both within and beyond the car-nerd niche – and still make amazing machines today. If you need more than one hand to count, you either have far too lenient definitions, or possibly not quite enough fingers.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Pirelli Developed A Special Tire Just For Americans
Tires are one of the most critical components of your car, and few make a better tire than famed Italian rubber-slinger Pirelli. The brand makes tires for some of the most sought-after sports cars in the world, which may soon include the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and continues to be at the cutting edge of tire technology across the car spectrum. From all-season tires to bespoke sports car tires, Pirelli does it all. But its newest offering is quite unlike any other, in that it has been developed exclusively for America. Called the 'Weather Active' range, it's going to become prevalent across the USA, as Pirelli claims it to be a true all-weather tire unlike any other.
insideevs.com
NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
Toyota Motor to close its factory in Russia
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday that it had decided to end vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
theevreport.com
BMW Group to use innovative round BMW battery cells in NEUE KLASSE from 2025
Munich – The BMW Group is convinced that powerful, innovative, sustainably-produced battery cells will be key to the success of individual electromobility in the future. The company is set to launch a new era of e-mobility from 2025 with the models of its NEUE KLASSE – using newly-developed round battery cells optimized for the new architecture for the first time.
