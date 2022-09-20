Read full article on original website
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
A week after Allie Rice's murder, reward climbs to $50K for info on her killer
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked says a reward for information on her killer has more than quintupled in a matter of days. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to someone getting criminally charged in Rice's killing.
Families wait for answers as number of unsolved murders rises in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up. The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin...
Armed burglars dumped stolen vehicle, stole two others from Denham Springs subdivision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement is searching for at least two suspects connected to "numerous" vehicle burglaries from early Thursday morning who fled by abandoning one stolen vehicle in favor of two others. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help via Facebook in identifying them, saying the burglaries took...
Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
BRPD investigating overnight shootings on Voss Dr. and Underwood Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened in close proximity to each other. The shootings took place overnight in the 3200 block of Voss Dr. and 6400 block of Underwood Ave. The video below shows that shooting scene on Voss....
At least 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Airline Highway at Siegen Lane around 1:41 p.m. According to the officials, at least one person was injured in [..]
Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
Accused killer allegedly committed drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a murder suspect who was out on bond when he allegedly shot another victim last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
EBRSO deputy sent to hospital after crash on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after getting hit on Airline Highway Friday morning. Officials say the EBRSO unit was hit around 11 a.m. on the corner of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. EBRSO says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The deputy is in the hospital to be checked.
Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas
Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
Attacker breaks into apartment, shoots 25-year-old dead, Baton Rouge police say
A 21-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge for breaking into an apartment at a complex near LSU and shooting a 25-year-old man dead, Baton Rouge Police said — the latest in a spate of recent fatal shootings that have ruptured a lull in violence in the city. Alvin Allen...
Deadly shooting at Alight Baton Rouge Apartments
Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It's called "Ochsner 65 Plus" and is only for patients 65 and older. LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish. Updated:...
Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death
BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident...
THE INVESTIGATORS: EBR Schools doubles down in defense of Day of Hope event
National Hunting and Fishing Day provides fun for the whole family. National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 24, which means the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is gearing up for a busy weekend ahead. Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day at Waddill Wildlife Refuge. Updated: 2 hours...
Inmate attempts early release scheme in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Authorities stopped an inmate’s scheme to gain early release from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Nicole E. Stevens, 33, was being held in EBR for a drug charge, Sarah N. Clark, 39, would visit Stevens and discuss topics on “beating the system” and avoiding the rest of her sentence , according to LPSO and EBRSO deputies.
Career criminals accused of wreaking havoc while out on bond; judges silent about their decisions
BATON ROUGE - Two different judges in the 19th Judicial District court are silent over their decisions to issue bonds to career criminals that got out and are now accused of committing more violent crimes. Judge Fred Crifasi and Judge Eboni Johnson Rose are not saying anything about what went...
Cutting up? APSO searching for duo accused of stealing lawn truck, equipment
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like y’all to take a look at the photos below. APSO is trying to figure out who the two men are in this picture. Detectives would like to speak with these two men “in relation to...
