Baker, LA

brproud.com

EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer allegedly committed drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a murder suspect who was out on bond when he allegedly shot another victim last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy sent to hospital after crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after getting hit on Airline Highway Friday morning. Officials say the EBRSO unit was hit around 11 a.m. on the corner of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. EBRSO says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The deputy is in the hospital to be checked.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas

Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Deadly shooting at Alight Baton Rouge Apartments

Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It's called "Ochsner 65 Plus" and is only for patients 65 and older. LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Inmate attempts early release scheme in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Authorities stopped an inmate’s scheme to gain early release from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Nicole E. Stevens, 33, was being held in EBR for a drug charge, Sarah N. Clark, 39, would visit Stevens and discuss topics on “beating the system” and avoiding the rest of her sentence , according to LPSO and EBRSO deputies.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

