BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after getting hit on Airline Highway Friday morning. Officials say the EBRSO unit was hit around 11 a.m. on the corner of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. EBRSO says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The deputy is in the hospital to be checked.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO