Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MSP program aiming to lower number of teenage driving deaths

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Michigan State Police program to keep high school students safe behind the wheel is gearing up for the twelfth year. But this year, organizers are hoping for a change. State police report teenage drivers make up nearly 7% of all drivers in the state. And...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State hosts Minnesota in Big Ten opener

(AP) -- Michigan State will host Minnesota on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both schools and a likely spot in the AP Top 25 at stake. The Spartans, who have won eight straight home games, are coming off a 39-28 loss at Washington. Prior story: Washington makes statement,...
EAST LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Consumers Energy gathering feedback from public on Michigan dams

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is gathering feedback on 13 dams operated across five Michigan rivers. The licenses to operate the dams don’t expire for a decade, but staff tells us they’re starting to collect public opinions now. It can take years to get all of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Food pantries struggling to keep up as more families are in need of food

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As inflation continues to rise, families in northern Michigan continue to struggle to make ends meet. With more people needing help, food pantries are also in need of food on the shelves. Since inflation and the tornado that struck Gaylord, the Otsego County Food Pantry...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Jim Ananich
UpNorthLive.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Oceana County

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police say fatal single-vehicle crash occurred in Grant Township on Wednesday. The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. and involved a 43-year-old man from Brighton, MSP said. MSP has not yet released the man's identity. The man was driving a motorcycle southbound on US-31,...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of victim's body

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim's mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers. Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court, nearly three years after Kevin Bacon, 25, was killed...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

First day of autumn brings colder temperatures

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fall begins Thursday and it feels like it. High temperatures will be in the 50 to 58 degree range. Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy with showers, with the rain ending around midday. Thursday afternoon the clouds will break and we get sunshine. These showers are...
LUDINGTON, MI
#Michigan Senate#State Senate#Legislature#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Statehouse#House

