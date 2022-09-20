Read full article on original website
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Latest on Indiana ban: Local...
Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
MSP program aiming to lower number of teenage driving deaths
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Michigan State Police program to keep high school students safe behind the wheel is gearing up for the twelfth year. But this year, organizers are hoping for a change. State police report teenage drivers make up nearly 7% of all drivers in the state. And...
Bill aims to make it easier to prosecute those who smuggle weapons into airports
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Every day at airports across the country, even those here in northern Michigan, items are seized at security checkpoints that simply aren't allowed on planes. When there is criminal intent, those passengers can eventually face serious charges. But there may be a loophole that...
Michigan State hosts Minnesota in Big Ten opener
(AP) -- Michigan State will host Minnesota on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both schools and a likely spot in the AP Top 25 at stake. The Spartans, who have won eight straight home games, are coming off a 39-28 loss at Washington. Prior story: Washington makes statement,...
Consumers Energy gathering feedback from public on Michigan dams
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is gathering feedback on 13 dams operated across five Michigan rivers. The licenses to operate the dams don’t expire for a decade, but staff tells us they’re starting to collect public opinions now. It can take years to get all of the...
Food pantries struggling to keep up as more families are in need of food
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As inflation continues to rise, families in northern Michigan continue to struggle to make ends meet. With more people needing help, food pantries are also in need of food on the shelves. Since inflation and the tornado that struck Gaylord, the Otsego County Food Pantry...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Oceana County
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police say fatal single-vehicle crash occurred in Grant Township on Wednesday. The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. and involved a 43-year-old man from Brighton, MSP said. MSP has not yet released the man's identity. The man was driving a motorcycle southbound on US-31,...
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of victim's body
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim's mutilated body from a ceiling pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, apparently against the advice of his lawyers. Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court, nearly three years after Kevin Bacon, 25, was killed...
Oxford shooting suspect showed "troubling signs" since last August, says attorney
DETROIT, Mich. - Attorney Ven Johnson releasing new details on an alleged timeline in the months and days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Johnson represents five families and his lawsuit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court names school employees including teachers, counselors...
First day of autumn brings colder temperatures
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fall begins Thursday and it feels like it. High temperatures will be in the 50 to 58 degree range. Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy with showers, with the rain ending around midday. Thursday afternoon the clouds will break and we get sunshine. These showers are...
Three arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested and are in custody for a drive-by shooting that killed a two-year Battle Creek boy, police said. Two-year-old Kai Turner was asleep in his mother's bed when he was shot once early Tuesday morning, police said. The three suspects, who...
