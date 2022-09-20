ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

The fall season rolls in right on cue with pleasant temperatures to end the week!

What a quick change in our weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a cold front flipped our temperatures from the low to mid-90s Wednesday afternoon to the low and mid-70s Thursday afternoon! Of course the irony is that the start of the fall season is/was at 9:03pm Thursday evening, so Mother Nature gave us a little early shot of cooler air early. The summer season left with a few scattered showers, which produced some beautiful rainbows late Wednesday on its way out.
k105.com

Kentucky reports first death in 3 years due to West Nile virus

Kentucky has seen its first death due to West Nile virus in at least three years, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, with two other positive cases reported in Jefferson County. In 2021, there were three human cases and no deaths in Louisville, according to the agency. In 2020,...
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
seniorresource.com

Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?

Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
wkms.org

Banana Festival returns to western Tennessee, Kentucky

Western Kentucky and Tennessee residents went bananas again last week. The twin cities of Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee, recently celebrated their 60th Annual Banana Festival, marking the town’s historic connection to the railroad and banana trade. Located halfway between Chicago and New Orleans, along the Illinois Central...
FULTON, KY
WBKR

Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?

You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
103GBF

This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There

Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
wklw.com

Applications available for Eastern Kentucky flood relief grants

SOMERSET, KY ― Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July. The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants...
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
westkentuckystar.com

More than 100 Kentucky archaeological sites featured on new website

Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council and State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wkyufm.org

Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee

Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

