What a quick change in our weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a cold front flipped our temperatures from the low to mid-90s Wednesday afternoon to the low and mid-70s Thursday afternoon! Of course the irony is that the start of the fall season is/was at 9:03pm Thursday evening, so Mother Nature gave us a little early shot of cooler air early. The summer season left with a few scattered showers, which produced some beautiful rainbows late Wednesday on its way out.

