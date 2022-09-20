Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
The fall season rolls in right on cue with pleasant temperatures to end the week!
What a quick change in our weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a cold front flipped our temperatures from the low to mid-90s Wednesday afternoon to the low and mid-70s Thursday afternoon! Of course the irony is that the start of the fall season is/was at 9:03pm Thursday evening, so Mother Nature gave us a little early shot of cooler air early. The summer season left with a few scattered showers, which produced some beautiful rainbows late Wednesday on its way out.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WTVQ
Was your vehicle recovered in Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup efforts? Here’s what to do
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday Team Kentucky address, he announced collection efforts are underway to recover damaged or stalled vehicles from roadsides or waterways in the 13-county declared disaster areas in Eastern Kentucky. So if your car was one of those recovered, what happens...
wmky.org
WMKY Feature: Ginseng Harvesting Prohibited
The Kentucky ginseng harvest on federal land has been placed on pause to allow plant populations to recover. WMKY's Lacy Wallace has the story...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Kentucky reports first death in 3 years due to West Nile virus
Kentucky has seen its first death due to West Nile virus in at least three years, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, with two other positive cases reported in Jefferson County. In 2021, there were three human cases and no deaths in Louisville, according to the agency. In 2020,...
Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
westkentuckystar.com
State gives $30 million to construct natural gas pipeline in western Kentucky
The state of Kentucky announced that it will provide $30 million to fund a 53-mile long natural gas pipeline across the southern Pennyrile counties. Gov. Beshear revealed the plan during a Wednesday visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and the Elkton Rotary Club. The new pipeline will initially extend...
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkms.org
Banana Festival returns to western Tennessee, Kentucky
Western Kentucky and Tennessee residents went bananas again last week. The twin cities of Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee, recently celebrated their 60th Annual Banana Festival, marking the town’s historic connection to the railroad and banana trade. Located halfway between Chicago and New Orleans, along the Illinois Central...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
wklw.com
Applications available for Eastern Kentucky flood relief grants
SOMERSET, KY ― Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July. The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leoweekly.com
10 Halloween Events And Attractions At Kentucky State Parks
If you’ve been planning ahead for how you’re gonna spend October, you’ve probably already put local events on your calendar — maybe a night at The Haunted Hotel or a visit to Boo at the Zoo. But the rest of our state has some cool (and...
WTVQ
AG asks banks, credit card companies to not track gun and ammunition purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined 23 other attorneys general in a letter asking banks and three credit card companies to avoid tracking and monitoring gun and ammunition purchases. The letter says the call comes after the International Organization for Standardization created a Merchant Category...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
westkentuckystar.com
More than 100 Kentucky archaeological sites featured on new website
Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council and State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wkyufm.org
Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee
Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
WLKY.com
Wednesday’s Child: 12-year-old boy hoping for stability in forever family
KENTUCKY — Twelve-year-old Isaiah has spent the last four years moving in and out of foster homes. But his goal is to find stability, safety, and trust with a forever family. “Isaiah is one of the most loving kids you’ll meet,” said Tammy Short, social service specialist.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
Comments / 0