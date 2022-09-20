Read full article on original website
From a $50 million oil reserve to calls on the Biden administration, local officials are looking for ways to rein in winter energy costs. With energy costs expected to skyrocket in the coming months, Massachusetts officials are looking for ways to help residents keep their homes heated and their lights on this winter.
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
‘It’s going to be a crisis’: Nonprofit predicts major impact of surging electricity bills
BOSTON — Non-profits across Massachusetts are expecting a surge in people who will be needing help this winter because of the rising costs of home heating. This week, National Grid announced a 64 percent electricity rate increase starting on November 1st. National Grid is also proposing a 22 percent...
Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase
BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills. "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV. She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel. "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
Baker: New England governors 'very worried' about winter energy prices, availability
BOSTON — Massachusetts is waiting to hear back from the Biden administration about what the federal government can do "to enhance our ability to get through the winter, both in terms of having the power available to heat their homes but also hoping to deal with some of the price issues," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
As Energy Costs Rise, Healey and Diehl Offer Different Approaches Ahead of Election
More than two weeks after the Massachusetts primary, the candidates for governor have kept a low profile — with the latest Suffolk/NBC Boston poll showing Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey more than 20 points ahead of her Republican opponent, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl. Both candidates have different ideas...
MA state officials warn of increasing winter energy bills
It is still technically summer, but Massachusetts energy officials are putting residents on notice now that the cost of heating their homes and keeping the lights on is likely to skyrocket this winter as the price of natural gas soars.
