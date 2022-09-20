ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts

While the beaches in Massachusetts might not be as famous as the ones in Florida, they are definitely worth exploring, especially if you want to travel on a budget. If you are looking for new beautiful places where you go with your loved ones, here are three beautiful beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance.
MassLive.com

With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief

As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
CBS Boston

Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase

BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills.  "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV.  She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel.  "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
