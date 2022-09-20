ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Ward homers twice, Ohtani earns win as Angels beat Twins 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night. Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six walks. He also hit a batter in the first, when Minnesota scored without a hit, but he managed his way through five-plus innings to earn his fourth straight win. Ohtani (14-8) allowed two runs and struck out seven to reach 203 Ks on the season, reaching 200 for the first time in his career. He’s the first player in MLB history to have 200 strikeouts and hit at least eight home runs in the same season. Ohtani added an RBI single in the seventh for Los Angeles. Ryan Tepera got three outs for his fourth save.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Browns-Steelers Game

LeBron James is fired up during this Browns-Steelers game on Thursday night. He watched running back Nick Chubb extend the Browns' lead to nine as Chubb scored from one yard out on fourth and goal. James showed his appreciation for Chubb in a tweet following the score:. The Browns are...
