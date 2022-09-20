ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

snntv.com

RV catches fire in North Port, no injuries

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - First responders have put out a massive fire on I-75 in Sarasota County. North Port Fire Rescue is still on the scene of an RV toy hauler fire. This is on River Road near the I-75 interchange. Multiple units responded, and the fire is now extinguished.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

ShorePoint Health Venice hospital officially closes

VENICE - A Suncoast hospital has closed its doors for good, leaving Venice with one less hospital. ShorePoint Health Venice hospital has officially ceased all of its operation as of September 22nd at noon. “Facing that harsh reality of having one less hospital in Venice," said Venice Chamber of Commerce...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Residents support Sarasota County's interest in Gulf Gate land

Gulf Gate residents are hoping to stop nearly 50 acres of wetlands from turning into pavement. A large developer is looking to build more homes, but the County may have other ideas. “There’s not many 49 acre parcels or larger this close to the bay,” said Sarasota resident Kathleen Goff....
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Knee replacement doesn't stop Sarasota man from walking again

SARASOTA (WSNN) - It's National Rehab Week, and one Sarasota runner is still managing to hit the pavement after undergoing total knee replacement surgery. After years of running, Paul Minzey has thousands of miles of wear and tear to his knees. "I ran 100 miles a month for about 30...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Manatee Deputies search for man accused of killing daughter's boyfriend

SARASOTA - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking information to help find the lead suspect in a deadly shooting. "Our suspect decided that he was going to take care of this by trying to kill him and he was actually successful in doing that," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office PIO, Randy Warren.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Second Chance Last Opportunity Ran Out of Food Earlier This Week.

A Newtown non-profit that helps feed those in need, is itself in need today. “Second Chance Last Opportunity” ran out of food earlier this week, so let’s give them a hand Suncoast . April Glasco is Second Chance CEO and Founder. She blames rising prices for her empty shelves.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Real Men Wear Pink fashion show at UTC Mall

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The 2022 Real Men Wear Pink fashion show is this Saturday at Sarasota's UTC mall. The American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink candidates will strut their stuff in the name of fundraising. You'll also get to meet the 2022 Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors of...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

5 teachers receive Ripple Effect Award from Barancik Foundation

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Teachers change lives every day. Many of us find ourselves conjuring up memories of how a teacher changed our journey during important moments in our personal and professional lives. Outside of family, teachers are one of the important factors in shaping a child’s future. Amazing...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
