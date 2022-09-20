ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Comments / 1

Susan Smith
2d ago

Having been raised in the Washington DC and Chicago burbs, Gwinnett is now in line with the same issues in the schools. Drugs, gangs, overcrowding and daily fights. Yes apartments and huge wave of people barely affording homes. Few have parents home when school is out. After school programs huge need, and police.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Snellville, GA
Snellville, GA
Education
fox5atlanta.com

Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Shooting#Highschool#Brookwood High School#Gcps#Cbs46
fox5atlanta.com

Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms. In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.
SNELLVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Creative Living Expert, Mother Of Two And Tv Host Lynn Lilly Talks About Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event. For more information visit: www.walmart.com. Sponsored By: Walmart.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS 46

Inmate death at Fulton County Jail prompts multi-agency investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that resulted in the death of an inmate. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that involved three detainees and left one detainee dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb couple say neighbor’s abandoned pool a breeding ground for mosquitoes

DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly couple in DeKalb County claim the abandoned pool next to their home is a mosquito breeding ground. Jeannette Baker and her husband, Willie, have lived at their home, located at the corner of Bouldercrest Road and Town Country Drive, since 1971. However, recently they haven’t been able to enjoy their backyard.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy