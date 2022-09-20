ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Owens Corning Foundation partners with Toledo Zoo to install $500K worth of prairies

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is getting some help from the Owens Corning Foundation to install new prairies. The zoo's Project PRAIRIE initiative, which stands for PRAiries that InvigoRate Inquiry LEarning, aims to open 20 prairies a year throughout the next five years, giving local schools conservation learning opportunities by demonstrating ecosystem patterns on school campuses.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Union sets up support system for victims of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery fire

OREGON, Ohio — Following the fatal fire Tuesday, the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery has been temporarily shut down. But in the meantime, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 is helping support the family. It has now been two days since that devastating fire, and now people are using every method possible...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

GM investing $760M to add electric vehicle production to Toledo plant

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday afternoon, General Motors announced a $760 million dollar investment in the Toledo Transmission plant. The investment will help the plant create electric transmissions alongside its current builds for gasoline-powered cars. "That will ensure that Toledo is here as we go from Silverados today to Silverados...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Imagination Station asks Lucas County voters to renew Issue 10

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Imagination Station is asking Lucas County voters to remember Issue 10 when election night comes around. Issue 10, which is not a new tax, is up for a renewal to support education in science, technology, engineering and math for youth. "It costs the average $100,000...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Ohio EPA removes pile of over 2,000 tires from East Toledo yard

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and contractor Liberty Tire had a tall order Wednesday at Tracy and Foulkes streets. The agency estimated between 2,000 and 2,500 tires had been piled up in the yard and have been the topic of multiple complaints since April. Following an...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Authors, educators and students unite at UToledo for Banned Books Week Vigil

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday, the University of Toledo Health and Human Services building housed the campus' 25th annual Banned Books Week Vigil. Since the American Library Association started Banned Books Week 40 years ago, access to controversial reading material has been no less of a concern. Local authors and...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Ukrainian family in Toledo speaks out on war

TOLEDO, Ohio — When Tetiana Bondarenko and her children found themselves in the midst of the war in Ukraine, her family was forced to flee the country. "I couldn't believe this was happening," she described through an interpreter. "We had different emotions. It was emotional and difficult to comprehend the situation. The fear occupied our brains."
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Opera on Wheels headed to k-8 schools

The Toledo Opera is making sure that the youth get their own experience with classical music. Opera in Wheels will tour October 19-November 18 and May 2-June 1. Imara Myles, current Toledo Opera Resident, and Co-Artistic Director and Head of Music Preparation, Kevin Bylsma appeared on What's Going on to talk represention, Myles's DC roots, and the importance of teaching kids classical music.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in Kershaw Avenue homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office has confirmed the Tuesday death of a man in West Toledo. An autopsy on the body of 18-year-old Pliasi Coker deemed the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head which he sustained in an incident on the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

V.I.N.O. will bring the best of the vines to the 419

V.I.N.O. (Vintners in Northwest Ohio Wine Festival) is a celebration of wine and food in Northwest Ohio. The inaugural event will be taking place on October 8th, at the Wood County Fair Grounds, and feature fine wine, great food, shopping, music, and fun. To give us all the tasty details,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

