Owens Corning Foundation partners with Toledo Zoo to install $500K worth of prairies
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is getting some help from the Owens Corning Foundation to install new prairies. The zoo's Project PRAIRIE initiative, which stands for PRAiries that InvigoRate Inquiry LEarning, aims to open 20 prairies a year throughout the next five years, giving local schools conservation learning opportunities by demonstrating ecosystem patterns on school campuses.
Campbell Soup provides employment opportunities for the greater Toledo area!
Josh Walters of Campbells Soup appeared on WGO and spoke about the upcoming job fair and all of the employment opportunities of the company!. For more information on the job fair and employment opportunities CLICK HERE!
Union sets up support system for victims of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery fire
OREGON, Ohio — Following the fatal fire Tuesday, the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery has been temporarily shut down. But in the meantime, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 is helping support the family. It has now been two days since that devastating fire, and now people are using every method possible...
GM investing $760M to add electric vehicle production to Toledo plant
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday afternoon, General Motors announced a $760 million dollar investment in the Toledo Transmission plant. The investment will help the plant create electric transmissions alongside its current builds for gasoline-powered cars. "That will ensure that Toledo is here as we go from Silverados today to Silverados...
Toledo-Lucas County Police Athletic League details planned multipurpose field
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and city leaders gathered Thursday to share plans for the site of a new multipurpose field to be utilized by the Toledo-Lucas County Police Athletic League. The $1.1 million investment will be a common ground to connect law enforcement with youth through athletic events...
Imagination Station asks Lucas County voters to renew Issue 10
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Imagination Station is asking Lucas County voters to remember Issue 10 when election night comes around. Issue 10, which is not a new tax, is up for a renewal to support education in science, technology, engineering and math for youth. "It costs the average $100,000...
Ohio EPA removes pile of over 2,000 tires from East Toledo yard
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and contractor Liberty Tire had a tall order Wednesday at Tracy and Foulkes streets. The agency estimated between 2,000 and 2,500 tires had been piled up in the yard and have been the topic of multiple complaints since April. Following an...
GM to announce Toledo Transmission plant investment pertaining to electric vehicles
TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors Co. plans to disclose details Friday about new funds that will be invested in electric vehicle production at Toledo Transmission, a first for any of the company's propulsion facilities. The press event is expected to include appearances by Gov. Mike DeWine, Sen. Sherrod Brown,...
Authors, educators and students unite at UToledo for Banned Books Week Vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday, the University of Toledo Health and Human Services building housed the campus' 25th annual Banned Books Week Vigil. Since the American Library Association started Banned Books Week 40 years ago, access to controversial reading material has been no less of a concern. Local authors and...
Ukrainian family in Toledo speaks out on war
TOLEDO, Ohio — When Tetiana Bondarenko and her children found themselves in the midst of the war in Ukraine, her family was forced to flee the country. "I couldn't believe this was happening," she described through an interpreter. "We had different emotions. It was emotional and difficult to comprehend the situation. The fear occupied our brains."
Opera on Wheels headed to k-8 schools
The Toledo Opera is making sure that the youth get their own experience with classical music. Opera in Wheels will tour October 19-November 18 and May 2-June 1. Imara Myles, current Toledo Opera Resident, and Co-Artistic Director and Head of Music Preparation, Kevin Bylsma appeared on What's Going on to talk represention, Myles's DC roots, and the importance of teaching kids classical music.
Seneca County domestic violence shelter talks funding loss, closure risk
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Life or death is what Amy Kinney, the president board of trustees for First Step for Domestic Violence services, says citizens in Seneca County could be facing if the First Step Center has to close. “It could mean the difference between life and death for an...
Glass City Center's Jazz Alley celebrates Toledo's musical history, current artists
More than just a musical genre, Jazz greats like Art Tatum and more present artists like Leon Cook and Ramona Collins have put the city on the map and solidified the musical genre's influence and presence in the city of Toledo. To further pay homage, $1.5 million was geared towards...
Man dies in Kershaw Avenue homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office has confirmed the Tuesday death of a man in West Toledo. An autopsy on the body of 18-year-old Pliasi Coker deemed the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head which he sustained in an incident on the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue.
V.I.N.O. will bring the best of the vines to the 419
V.I.N.O. (Vintners in Northwest Ohio Wine Festival) is a celebration of wine and food in Northwest Ohio. The inaugural event will be taking place on October 8th, at the Wood County Fair Grounds, and feature fine wine, great food, shopping, music, and fun. To give us all the tasty details,...
