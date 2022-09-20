Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Elton John Bids Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road in a Rocking ATL Goodbye, But Promises We'll Still See Him Around TownDeanLandAtlanta, GA
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races
This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half of the state’s electorate — as issues like abortion rights fuel efforts to mobilize voters across the political spectrum. Although nearly a third of the candidates running for statewide office in November are women, none of them […] The post The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
US News and World Report
Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies
(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
CBS 46
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
Essence
3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy
From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
CBS 46
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
Monmouth poll finds Georgians divided on trusting Walker, Warnock to handle key issues in Senate
Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker have a decisive upper hand when it comes to winning Georgia voters' trust on several key issues, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. Locked in a tight battle for what could be the deciding vote in...
CBS 46
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and...
WRDW-TV
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
In Atlanta, a growing movement among historians and others to rename the "1906 Atlanta Race Riot" the "1906 Atlanta Race Massacre."
fox5atlanta.com
How Georgia is tackling its nursing shortage
ATLANTA - The nationwide nursing shortage isn’t going away any time soon. It is even expected to worsen by 2030. Data from the Bureau of Health Workforce ranks Georgia as having the fifth-lowest nurse-to-state population ratios in the country. In a 2017 study, the U.S. Health Resources and Services...
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
DeKalb school board reluctantly passes divisive concepts policy
Board members decided the consequences of not complying with the law weren't worth the risk.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Backlash over controversial flyer aimed at Stacey Abrams prompts Forsyth Republicans to cancel rally
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A flyer from the Forsyth County Republican Party is sparking anger, with some calling it racist and dangerous, especially given the county’s violent past in race relations. The flyer came out just days before a barbecue meet-and-greet for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Sunday in...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
