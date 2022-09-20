ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races

This year's midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half of the state's electorate — as issues like abortion rights fuel efforts to mobilize voters across the political spectrum. Although nearly a third of the candidates running for statewide office in November are women, none of them […]
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies

(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy

From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
GLENNVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

How Georgia is tackling its nursing shortage

ATLANTA - The nationwide nursing shortage isn’t going away any time soon. It is even expected to worsen by 2030. Data from the Bureau of Health Workforce ranks Georgia as having the fifth-lowest nurse-to-state population ratios in the country. In a 2017 study, the U.S. Health Resources and Services...
GEORGIA STATE
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post

Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

