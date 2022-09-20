Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Be Buried Wearing These Surprising Items
Speculation as to the items Queen Elizabeth will be buried with appear to point to a simple adornment of some of her most beloved and treasured jewelry pieces.
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession
Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen’s Body Is Lowered Into the Royal Vault at Windsor, Marking End of State Funeral
The queen’s body was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Monday following a service of committal which marked the end of the public elements of her state funeral. Prior to the final hymn, the Crown Jewels—the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre—were removed from the coffin, signifying that the queen would meet god as an ordinary human. In a dramatic conclusion to the day’s televised events, King Charles placed a flag of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the the lord chamberlain broke his...
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
hotnewhiphop.com
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion 685-Year-Old Estate After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
The Royal family was left devastated by the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing earlier this month, and while Her Majesty's death certainly marks a sad occasion, it's also a huge adjustment for some members, such as Charles (the new King) and his eldest son, William (the new Duke of Cornwall).
Prince William Confirms Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Are ‘Going To Be Looked After’
Prince William assured a well wisher that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s beloved corgis are going to be “looked after.” The newly minted Prince of Wales, 40, shared the update on Saturday, Sept. 17 as he graciously greeted mourners who waited in line for hours at Westminster Palace to pay respects to the longest reigning British monarch in history. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” Prince William said per a Sky News video. “They are going to be looked after fine,” he added to the woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
Camilla's right-hand woman: Queen Consort is joined by her private secretary of more than a decade as she arrives to take part in the Queen's funeral procession
The Queen Consort was joined by her right-hand woman today as she arrived at the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace today. Camilla was driven through the streets of London as she travelled to the palace, and was accompanied by her private secretary Sophie Densham. The aide is...
Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
WINDSOR, England — Queen Elizabeth II has been interred together with her late husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, officials said. The royal family’s official website said the Dean of Windsor conducted a private burial ceremony late Monday at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex inside St. George’s, a gothic church in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Philip, who was Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, died last year at age 99. His coffin had been placed in a different part of St. George’s Chapel, ready to be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel to join the queen when she died. The chapel is also where Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the late monarch’s sister Margaret, are buried.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palace shares royal family photo taken 75 years ago
Buckingham Palace has shared a poignant photograph of the royal family taken 75 years ago, to honour Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday (19 September) following a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The coffin, carried by eight...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Buried With Her Family, but She Won't Be Cremated (EXCLUSIVE)
Inside the British Royal Family, few things are more important than tradition. Following the extended period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, many have wondered where the monarch will be buried. As you may have expected, there's a very formal process for burying members of the royal family, and after her funeral, Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Queen's coffin will be carried on 123-year-old gun carriage in procession to Westminster Abbey and will be towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors
The Queen's coffin will be carried during her funeral procession to Westminster Abbey on a 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors in a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria. The sailors, known as the Sovereign's Guard, will pull on ropes attached to the carriage's...
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details...
New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents
Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles III on Friday, including a sentimental tribute to the monarch’s late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The photo, taken on Sept. 11, shows the king in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Charles is pictured at his desk looking at the Red Box, also referred to as a “despatch box.”
Comments / 0