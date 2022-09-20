ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
George Vi
TheDailyBeast

Queen’s Body Is Lowered Into the Royal Vault at Windsor, Marking End of State Funeral

The queen’s body was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Monday following a service of committal which marked the end of the public elements of her state funeral. Prior to the final hymn, the Crown Jewels—the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre—were removed from the coffin, signifying that the queen would meet god as an ordinary human. In a dramatic conclusion to the day’s televised events, King Charles placed a flag of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the the lord chamberlain broke his...
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
HollywoodLife

Prince William Confirms Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Are ‘Going To Be Looked After’

Prince William assured a well wisher that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s beloved corgis are going to be “looked after.” The newly minted Prince of Wales, 40, shared the update on Saturday, Sept. 17 as he graciously greeted mourners who waited in line for hours at Westminster Palace to pay respects to the longest reigning British monarch in history. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” Prince William said per a Sky News video. “They are going to be looked after fine,” he added to the woman.
Daily Mail

Camilla's right-hand woman: Queen Consort is joined by her private secretary of more than a decade as she arrives to take part in the Queen's funeral procession

The Queen Consort was joined by her right-hand woman today as she arrived at the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace today. Camilla was driven through the streets of London as she travelled to the palace, and was accompanied by her private secretary Sophie Densham. The aide is...
The Independent

Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service

The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

WINDSOR, England — Queen Elizabeth II has been interred together with her late husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, officials said. The royal family’s official website said the Dean of Windsor conducted a private burial ceremony late Monday at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex inside St. George’s, a gothic church in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Philip, who was Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, died last year at age 99. His coffin had been placed in a different part of St. George’s Chapel, ready to be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel to join the queen when she died. The chapel is also where Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the late monarch’s sister Margaret, are buried.
The Independent

Palace shares royal family photo taken 75 years ago

Buckingham Palace has shared a poignant photograph of the royal family taken 75 years ago, to honour Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday (19 September) following a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The coffin, carried by eight...
E! News

King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Distractify

Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Buried With Her Family, but She Won't Be Cremated (EXCLUSIVE)

Inside the British Royal Family, few things are more important than tradition. Following the extended period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, many have wondered where the monarch will be buried. As you may have expected, there's a very formal process for burying members of the royal family, and after her funeral, Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.
Reader's Digest

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
HuffPost

New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents

Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles III on Friday, including a sentimental tribute to the monarch’s late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The photo, taken on Sept. 11, shows the king in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Charles is pictured at his desk looking at the Red Box, also referred to as a “despatch box.”
