Bristol, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Farm Day at Ramblin Vewe Farm Sept. 24

GILFORD — Ramblin Vewe Farm will be hosting Farm Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the trails and fields on the farm's 245 acres of conservation land with views of the lakes and mountains. Kids will enjoy exercise station activities to experience the...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Falling Leaves Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets

TILTON — Falling Leaves Craft Fair will be held at Tanger Outlets - Tilton on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don't miss this fabulous arts & crafts fair with over 90 amazing artisans. Elise will demonstrate her chainsaw artistry at times during the fair both days. Some of the exhibits will include handsome soy candles; goat milk soaps; gourmet honey; amazing chainsaw wood carvings by Elise; unique macrame chairs and swings; soft sculpture; amazing leather jewelry; NH maple syrup products; recycled acrylic art; resin art; pottery; beautiful handpainted wood/metal/snowshoes/glass; handpoured soaps/personal care products; charcuterie boards; cribbage boards; amazing wildlife/landscape/Lakes Region aerial photography; pet products,;clothing; books; unique beautiful lanterns; and lots more.
TILTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NH Veterans Home to hold Craft Fair for Veterans

TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home will hold its 5th annual craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion, accessible from Colby Road. The fair features free admission. Vendor registration fees and raffle sales benefit the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund, which provides the...
TILTON, NH
Bristol, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Peter R. Sederquist, 71

ALTON — Peter Roy Sederquist, 71, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home in Plantation, Florida. Peter was born in Laconia, and maintained residence in Alton Bay among his beloved community there his entire life.
ALTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park

MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
MANCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance

The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
HARTLAND, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Patricia A. Wylie, 70

LACONIA — Patricia Ann Wylie, 70, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022, at her home with her loving husband of 50 years and dogs by her side. Patricia was born on August 29, 1952, in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Thomas and Leona (Ellison) Kennedy.
SALEM, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Mary Ann Wilson, 73

LACONIA — Mary Ann (Oliver) Wilson, 73, of Cottage Street, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Mary Ann was born in Berlin, and was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mary (Brisson) Oliver and her brother, Edgar Oliver. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her sister, Sylvia; her children, Colleen, Erin and Matthew; and her granddaughters, Jenna, Rebecca and Matilyn.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Winnisquam board under fire for turning down sale of closed school

TILTON — Members of the Winnisquam Regional School Board acknowledged by the end of its Sept. 19 meeting that it could have done a better job of handling questions about its decision to turn down the sale of the closed Union-Sanborn Elementary School. More than a dozen residents of...
TILTON, NH

