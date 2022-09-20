Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Farm Day at Ramblin Vewe Farm Sept. 24
GILFORD — Ramblin Vewe Farm will be hosting Farm Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the trails and fields on the farm's 245 acres of conservation land with views of the lakes and mountains. Kids will enjoy exercise station activities to experience the...
laconiadailysun.com
Falling Leaves Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets
TILTON — Falling Leaves Craft Fair will be held at Tanger Outlets - Tilton on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don't miss this fabulous arts & crafts fair with over 90 amazing artisans. Elise will demonstrate her chainsaw artistry at times during the fair both days. Some of the exhibits will include handsome soy candles; goat milk soaps; gourmet honey; amazing chainsaw wood carvings by Elise; unique macrame chairs and swings; soft sculpture; amazing leather jewelry; NH maple syrup products; recycled acrylic art; resin art; pottery; beautiful handpainted wood/metal/snowshoes/glass; handpoured soaps/personal care products; charcuterie boards; cribbage boards; amazing wildlife/landscape/Lakes Region aerial photography; pet products,;clothing; books; unique beautiful lanterns; and lots more.
manchesterinklink.com
Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
laconiadailysun.com
NH Veterans Home to hold Craft Fair for Veterans
TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home will hold its 5th annual craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion, accessible from Colby Road. The fair features free admission. Vendor registration fees and raffle sales benefit the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund, which provides the...
laconiadailysun.com
Joanne Lees: Let the locals enjoy their piece of Lake Winnisquam
I agree with with Didi Thompson and all of her reasons for opposition of the development of the hotel, spa and event barn slated for the former Anchorage location on Lake Winnisquam.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The...
laconiadailysun.com
Peter R. Sederquist, 71
ALTON — Peter Roy Sederquist, 71, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home in Plantation, Florida. Peter was born in Laconia, and maintained residence in Alton Bay among his beloved community there his entire life.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
nhbr.com
With supermarket and liquor store open, second phase of new shopping plaza under review in Penacook
The Market Basket shopping plaza off Exit 17 in Concord is entering a second phase of work that will feature more restaurant and retail space, a credit union and an urgent care facility. Phase 1 included the construction of the Market Basket supermarket and a New Hampshire State Liquor Store...
manchesterinklink.com
A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park
MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
Witches’ Market Coming to New Hampshire With Psychics, Mediums, Herbs, Oils, and More
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Oh my, how much fun does this sound? 'Tis the season of the witch, with free admission to roam around this years Witches' Market in downtown Dover, New Hampshire.
Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance
The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
WMUR.com
Refrigerated truck donated to New Hampshire Food Bank to help with deliveries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Food Bank officials say a new refrigerated truck will ensure that food is delivered around the state in a timely manner. Food bank executive director Eileen Liponis said the truck will go a long way toward making a dent in New Hampshire when it comes to food insecurity.
nhbr.com
500,000-square-foot warehouse-light industrial building planned at Hudson site
The $6.6 million sale of a 75-acre site in Hudson will pave the way for construction of over a half million square feet of high-bay warehouse and light industrial space at the Sagamore Industrial Park. The sale was announced by Matt Bacon and Cassandra Farley of SVN Masiello Commercial Real...
laconiadailysun.com
Patricia A. Wylie, 70
LACONIA — Patricia Ann Wylie, 70, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022, at her home with her loving husband of 50 years and dogs by her side. Patricia was born on August 29, 1952, in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Thomas and Leona (Ellison) Kennedy.
laconiadailysun.com
Mary Ann Wilson, 73
LACONIA — Mary Ann (Oliver) Wilson, 73, of Cottage Street, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Mary Ann was born in Berlin, and was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mary (Brisson) Oliver and her brother, Edgar Oliver. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her sister, Sylvia; her children, Colleen, Erin and Matthew; and her granddaughters, Jenna, Rebecca and Matilyn.
WMUR.com
Last of the steady rainfall moving through New Hampshire after stormy morning
The first day of autumn in New Hampshire was a rainy one, with showers and some storms pushing through the state Thursday. The line of showers and storms sparked one brief severe thunderstorm warning before 9 a.m. for Rockingham County. Along with the steady rain for many spots, there were...
manchesterinklink.com
Hotel rooms are the new normal for hundreds of evicted families; hundreds more on waiting list
MANCHESTER, NH – On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
laconiadailysun.com
Winnisquam board under fire for turning down sale of closed school
TILTON — Members of the Winnisquam Regional School Board acknowledged by the end of its Sept. 19 meeting that it could have done a better job of handling questions about its decision to turn down the sale of the closed Union-Sanborn Elementary School. More than a dozen residents of...
nhbr.com
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
