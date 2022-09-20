ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Columbia High School student charged with possession of loaded gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 17 year-old Columbia High School student was charged for possessing a loaded gun at school. Authorities say school administrators were alerted to the loaded pistol after a student reported seeing it sticking out of the suspect’s pants while in the bathroom.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
abccolumbia.com

DHEC offering free HIV testing at UofSC and participating colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be supplying free HIV tests at several participating colleges and universities across the state from Sept. 26-30. The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. The department says the focus of the program is to increase understanding of HIV prevention and provide educational resources about the effectiveness of PrEP, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable used to reduce the risk of HIV infection.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health: Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic available Sept. 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Prisma Health announced it will hold a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 am -11:30 am. The clinic will be held at the parking garage at 14 Richland Medical Park on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus. The event is open to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Driver identified in fatal collision with an 18-wheeler on SC-121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver in a collision with an 18-wheeler Wednesday. Coroner Laura Kneece says Tevis Mobley, 28, died on SC Highway 121. According to Highway Patrol, after 4:30 a.m., Mobley crossed the center line and hit an...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating drowning death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are investigating a drowning that occurred in Irmo on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Deputies responded at around 7:30 pm to a reported drowning in Lake Murray near the Marina Bay apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

California governor places abortion access billboard in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new billboard promoting abortion access may catch your eye while driving on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia. The billboard stands just a few blocks away from the State House and just across from the Hilton Garden Inn. “Need an abortion? California is ready to...
COLUMBIA, SC
High School
Education
Football
Sports
abccolumbia.com

Lost or stolen firearms ordinance passed by City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia passed a major ordinance Tuesday on reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new ordinance gives gun owners 24 hours to report their missing firearms to Columbia police. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $500. City Council...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Sumter Behavioral Health Services employee sentenced after defrauding non-profit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) Rodney Ellis, 71, has been ordered to serve almost three years for defrauding the non-profit organization. Authorities say evidence provided to the court showed that Ellis redirected more than $800,000 from SBHS’s banking accounts to his own personal...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Foster homes, adopters needed for Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Irmo

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- For months, South Carolina animal shelters have experienced over-capacity issues, some even halting their intake until more space is cleared for new animals. That’s where animal rescue groups, like Homeward Bound, step in to help save as many lives as possible. Homeward Bound Pet Rescue is...
IRMO, SC

