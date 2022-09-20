Read full article on original website
Free shredding event tomorrow at Blythewood High School football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360 will be hosting a ‘free shred event’ that will take place tomorrow. The event will take place at the visitors side of the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 am- 12 pm. Each...
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
RCSD: Columbia High School student charged with possession of loaded gun
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 17 year-old Columbia High School student was charged for possessing a loaded gun at school. Authorities say school administrators were alerted to the loaded pistol after a student reported seeing it sticking out of the suspect’s pants while in the bathroom.
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
Three students under investigation in connection with rumored drug use at Lakewood High School
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County’s Sheriff Dennis announced three students are under investigation after rumors of student drug use and distribution at Lakewood High School began circulating earlier this week. Authorities say the juveniles could face charges. Earlier today, school officials said there was a recent incident...
DHEC offering free HIV testing at UofSC and participating colleges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be supplying free HIV tests at several participating colleges and universities across the state from Sept. 26-30. The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. The department says the focus of the program is to increase understanding of HIV prevention and provide educational resources about the effectiveness of PrEP, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable used to reduce the risk of HIV infection.
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
Prisma Health: Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic available Sept. 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Prisma Health announced it will hold a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 am -11:30 am. The clinic will be held at the parking garage at 14 Richland Medical Park on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus. The event is open to the...
Driver identified in fatal collision with an 18-wheeler on SC-121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver in a collision with an 18-wheeler Wednesday. Coroner Laura Kneece says Tevis Mobley, 28, died on SC Highway 121. According to Highway Patrol, after 4:30 a.m., Mobley crossed the center line and hit an...
Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating drowning death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are investigating a drowning that occurred in Irmo on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Deputies responded at around 7:30 pm to a reported drowning in Lake Murray near the Marina Bay apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital where...
California governor places abortion access billboard in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new billboard promoting abortion access may catch your eye while driving on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia. The billboard stands just a few blocks away from the State House and just across from the Hilton Garden Inn. “Need an abortion? California is ready to...
Lost or stolen firearms ordinance passed by City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia passed a major ordinance Tuesday on reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new ordinance gives gun owners 24 hours to report their missing firearms to Columbia police. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $500. City Council...
Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
Local Living: Collecting stuffed animals for local law enforcement and Columbia Fire
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Police and Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations. If you are interested in donating, bring your gently used stuffed animals to the Eau Claire Print Building on Ensor Avenue at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Open house for City of Orangeburg’s new forensic lab set for Sept. 26
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg has partnered with Claflin University to create a new forensic lab. The open house for the new space will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 pm at 898 Goff Avenue. The accredited facility will be a law-enforcement controlled site where...
DHEC: Raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies. The infected animal found in York County was located in McConnells, near Love Street and McConnells Highway E. It is the fourth animal...
Former Sumter Behavioral Health Services employee sentenced after defrauding non-profit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) Rodney Ellis, 71, has been ordered to serve almost three years for defrauding the non-profit organization. Authorities say evidence provided to the court showed that Ellis redirected more than $800,000 from SBHS’s banking accounts to his own personal...
Foster homes, adopters needed for Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Irmo
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- For months, South Carolina animal shelters have experienced over-capacity issues, some even halting their intake until more space is cleared for new animals. That’s where animal rescue groups, like Homeward Bound, step in to help save as many lives as possible. Homeward Bound Pet Rescue is...
