COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO