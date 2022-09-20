Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ‘Transitions’, a homeless shelter in the capital city, is sending a message through the art work of some of their temporary residents. The center has been teaming up the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the last few years to showcase the artistic talent of some of the people they serve. This year they come with a message. According to the Vice President of Advancement, Elizabeth Iglehart they want people to recognize that those who are in need of temporary housing are “not invisible”. What’s more, is officials say it helps give some of their more than 250 clients that are participating and have fallen on hard times a boost in their self esteem.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO