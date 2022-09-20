Read full article on original website
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
Former Sumter Behavioral Health Services employee sentenced after defrauding non-profit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) Rodney Ellis, 71, has been ordered to serve almost three years for defrauding the non-profit organization. Authorities say evidence provided to the court showed that Ellis redirected more than $800,000 from SBHS’s banking accounts to his own personal...
Open house for City of Orangeburg’s new forensic lab set for Sept. 26
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg has partnered with Claflin University to create a new forensic lab. The open house for the new space will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 pm at 898 Goff Avenue. The accredited facility will be a law-enforcement controlled site where...
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
Three students under investigation in connection with rumored drug use at Lakewood High School
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County’s Sheriff Dennis announced three students are under investigation after rumors of student drug use and distribution at Lakewood High School began circulating earlier this week. Authorities say the juveniles could face charges. Earlier today, school officials said there was a recent incident...
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
Sumter church group that teaches English to Hispanic parents hits financial wall, requests donations
SUMTER, S.C. — An organization that teaches English to Hispanic parents in Sumter says that, for the first time, they don't have the funding they need. Marilyn Morgan Sein helped create the Hispanic Parents Workshop in 2019 to help parents with important language skills. "We assist families in being...
California governor places abortion access billboard in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new billboard promoting abortion access may catch your eye while driving on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia. The billboard stands just a few blocks away from the State House and just across from the Hilton Garden Inn. “Need an abortion? California is ready to...
CAE features the art work of homeless center’s temporary residents
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ‘Transitions’, a homeless shelter in the capital city, is sending a message through the art work of some of their temporary residents. The center has been teaming up the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the last few years to showcase the artistic talent of some of the people they serve. This year they come with a message. According to the Vice President of Advancement, Elizabeth Iglehart they want people to recognize that those who are in need of temporary housing are “not invisible”. What’s more, is officials say it helps give some of their more than 250 clients that are participating and have fallen on hard times a boost in their self esteem.
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
Local Living: Collecting stuffed animals for local law enforcement and Columbia Fire
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Police and Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations. If you are interested in donating, bring your gently used stuffed animals to the Eau Claire Print Building on Ensor Avenue at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22.
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
Worker dies in bathroom at South Carolina Belk store, but body wasn’t found for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
