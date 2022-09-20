ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Sumter Behavioral Health Services employee sentenced after defrauding non-profit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) Rodney Ellis, 71, has been ordered to serve almost three years for defrauding the non-profit organization. Authorities say evidence provided to the court showed that Ellis redirected more than $800,000 from SBHS’s banking accounts to his own personal...
SUMTER, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Society
WLTX.com

THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
#Palmetto Prep Academy
abccolumbia.com

California governor places abortion access billboard in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new billboard promoting abortion access may catch your eye while driving on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia. The billboard stands just a few blocks away from the State House and just across from the Hilton Garden Inn. “Need an abortion? California is ready to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CAE features the art work of homeless center’s temporary residents

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ‘Transitions’, a homeless shelter in the capital city, is sending a message through the art work of some of their temporary residents. The center has been teaming up the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the last few years to showcase the artistic talent of some of the people they serve. This year they come with a message. According to the Vice President of Advancement, Elizabeth Iglehart they want people to recognize that those who are in need of temporary housing are “not invisible”. What’s more, is officials say it helps give some of their more than 250 clients that are participating and have fallen on hard times a boost in their self esteem.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC

