KKelleher
3d ago
The only thing that would accomplish is to elevate LIV, in a false-equivalence attempt to be relevant. Let them sit on their pile of Saudi Blood Money.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards
Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success.When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf.Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada,...
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Golf.com
The 2022 Presidents Cup is off to a nightmare start. Still, it’s far from over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question that the star-spangled spectators who streamed through the Quail Hollow Club’s gates on Thursday morning were looking for a win for the red, white and blue. But even they didn’t want things to start like this. The Presidents Cup is...
GolfWRX
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
tatler.com
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role
‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
RSC chairman offers to host Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus amid PGA feud with LIV Golf
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he’d like to invite PGA golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to meet with the conservative caucus to discuss the league’s differences with LIV Golf after hearing from LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday.
Presidents Cup: Why players love Fred Couples, Internationals to watch and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no denying the Americans have the advantage on paper at the 2022 Presidents Cup. All 12 players on Davis Love III’s U.S. squad rank inside the top 25 in the world, with five inside the top 10. Only five International players rank inside the top 30. The Americans have five rookies, but two have played in the Ryder Cup.
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Donald admits golf has never been more fractured amid LIV Golf controversy... as he opens up on the daunting challenge of 'bringing 12 guys together' as Ryder Cup captain while the sport is ripping itself apart
One of the workers of a sporting miracle is recalling the madness of a simpler time. It's all there and clear in his memories, details of the absurd and mundane in a comeback for the ages. A decade ago this month? It could have been yesterday. And so Luke Donald...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Trevor Immelman wasn't having ANY of Greg Norman's well wishes for his team
The 2022 Presidents Cup, unfortunately, looks like it's once again headed toward a predictable finish after the heavily favored Americans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after Day 1 at Quail Hollow. But that doesn't mean there can't still be plenty of drama—especially if you look on Twitter. Ahead...
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf
The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
Golf.com
The 1 big putting mistake match-play golfers make on the greens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are two of the best golfers in the world, but on the 15th hole of their first match of the Presidents Cup, they did something that made them look like weekend hackers. After Scheffler blasted out of a greenside bunker, Burns...
