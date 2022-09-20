ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bears Name Eddie Jackson Honorary Captain for Week 3 vs. Texans

On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named the team's fifth captain for Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson will serve as the honorary captain on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Chicago Bears have four permanent captains this season: Justin Fields, Cody Whitehair, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn. Additionally,...
Bleacher Report

The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season

We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
Bleacher Report

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

It's Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. You don't have to answer that, actually, because we could all use help at this point to either cover for an injured player, replace an early disappointment or capitalize on a hot streak. If you're in the market for upgrades or placeholders,...
Bleacher Report

Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3

The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Bleacher Report

Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year

Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.
Bleacher Report

3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2

The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start

The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Tua, Daniel Jones Showing Why NFL Teams Need to Be More Patient with Young QBs

By no means am I guaranteeing that Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones will become successful long-term NFL starters at the quarterback position, but there's also no denying that many wrote both off before they even took the field in 2022. Yet, through two weeks, the 24-year-old Tagovailoa and the 25-year-old...
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Mike Tomlin Says Browns' Nick Chubb 'Controlled the Game' in PIT's Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin heaped praise on Nick Chubb after Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, saying the Pro Bowl running back "controlled the game." "I thought they controlled the game, man. They possessed the ball. Nick Chubb controlled the game," Tomlin told reporters. "He was running through arm tackles and things of that nature, getting yards after contact. It wasn't good enough."
