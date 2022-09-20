Read full article on original website
Cowboys 'Full Reps' at Practice for Michael Gallup, Jason Peters Ready at Giants?
The Dallas Cowboys avoided an 0-2 start to the season on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Now, reinforcements may be on the way for Week 3.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup takes ‘full’ reps Wednesday
Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night.
Yardbarker
Bears Name Eddie Jackson Honorary Captain for Week 3 vs. Texans
On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named the team's fifth captain for Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson will serve as the honorary captain on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Chicago Bears have four permanent captains this season: Justin Fields, Cody Whitehair, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn. Additionally,...
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton emerging as Russell Wilson's favorite target
With Tim Patrick out for the year and KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy both working their way back from injuries, Courtland Sutton is one of the last receivers standing for the Denver Broncos, and he’s taken advantage of his opportunities. “We started targeting him quite a bit, he made...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Richard Sherman: Broncos must loosen reins on QB Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson's teammate in Seattle, believes the quarterback is off to a rocky start because the Broncos are trying to change his style of play. “He has to get back to being himself. He doesn’t have to play like anybody else," Sherman said Thursday on NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Jon Runyan Jr. Denies Conspiracy Theory Around Mike Evans' Suspension
Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. said his father, former NFL offensive lineman Jon Runyan Sr., was "just doing his job" when he gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans a one-game suspension. The elder Runyan serves as the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration. His...
Bleacher Report
The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season
We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
Bleacher Report
Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
It's Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. You don't have to answer that, actually, because we could all use help at this point to either cover for an injured player, replace an early disappointment or capitalize on a hot streak. If you're in the market for upgrades or placeholders,...
Bleacher Report
Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3
The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
Bleacher Report
Green Bay Police Apologize to Packers' AJ Dillon over Incident at July Soccer Game
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis apologized to AJ Dillon on Friday following an investigation into an interaction the Green Bay Packers running back had with with an officer during a soccer game at Lambeau Field in July. Davis said in a statement, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:. "I have sustained...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Bleacher Report
Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year
Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.
Bleacher Report
Reggie Bush Says NCAA's 'Sloppy Investigation' Resulted in Heisman Trophy Forfeiture
Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush said on the latest episode of I AM ATHLETE that the NCAA launched a "sloppy" investigation into him and his family en route to the Heisman Trust forcing him to give up his 2005 Heisman Trophy. Bush dominated the gridiron for USC...
Bleacher Report
3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2
The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says He'd 'Never Disrespect Anybody' After Comments on Bears Fans
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suggested that games mean more to the players who risk their health and put in the physical and mental work needed to compete at the highest level than they do to the fans who watch, but he had to clarify what he meant after social media reaction to said comments.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start
The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady Says He Must Do a Better Job of Controlling His Emotions During Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to destroying a tablet or two on the sidelines during games, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted this week that he needs to do a better job of controlling his emotions. Brady said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons:. “I can always...
Bleacher Report
Tua, Daniel Jones Showing Why NFL Teams Need to Be More Patient with Young QBs
By no means am I guaranteeing that Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones will become successful long-term NFL starters at the quarterback position, but there's also no denying that many wrote both off before they even took the field in 2022. Yet, through two weeks, the 24-year-old Tagovailoa and the 25-year-old...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Mike Tomlin Says Browns' Nick Chubb 'Controlled the Game' in PIT's Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin heaped praise on Nick Chubb after Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, saying the Pro Bowl running back "controlled the game." "I thought they controlled the game, man. They possessed the ball. Nick Chubb controlled the game," Tomlin told reporters. "He was running through arm tackles and things of that nature, getting yards after contact. It wasn't good enough."
