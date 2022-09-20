ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chris Johnson a Hall of Fame Nominee

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxb6O_0i3SaCoh00

The man known as CJ2K will be considered along with other franchise greats Eddie George, Steve McNair, Derrick Mason and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is one of nine first-time eligible players among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class, which was revealed Tuesday.

Johnson, a first-round pick of the Titans in 2008 (24th overall), played his final game in 2017 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He is one of six prominent former Titans who will be considered for induction this year.

He currently ranks 35th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 9,651 yards. Of those, 7,965 came in his six seasons with Tennessee. He is one of eight players in history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season with his 2,006 yards in 2009 the seventh-highest total.

Also in 2009, Johnson set an NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage. That record has not been broken.

Only five players had more rushing yards in their first five NFL seasons that Johnson, who rolled up 6,888 from 2008-12. During his time in Tennessee, he had six touchdown runs of 80 yards or more, which were the most in NFL history, and he became one of seven players to reach 4,000 rushing yards within his first 40 games.

Fifteen players from this year’s list of nominees will be presented to the selection committee for debate in the days prior to the Super Bowl. During that meeting, the list will be culled to 10 players and then to five. The final five must receive at least 80 percent “yes” votes from the 49-member panel for induction.

Here are the former Titans/Oilers players other than Johnson included among this year’s nominees.

• Eddie George, RB: A first-round pick in 1995, he rushed for 10,441 career yards, which ranks 28th in NFL history and includes a franchise-record 10,009 with the Oilers/Titans. He ran for better than 1,200 yards in each of his first five seasons and topped 1,000 yards rushing in seven of his first eight. He started all 128 games he played for the Titans and 136 of 141 in his career. He was the 1996 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowler. He was a semifinalist for the Class of 2022.

Steve McNair, QB: The NFL’s 2003 co-MVP, he was 91-62 as a starter with Tennessee and Baltimore and led the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XXXIV), where he set a record for rushing yards by a quarterback (64 on eight carries). He was a three-time Pro Bowler and his 3,590 career rushing yards rank sixth among all quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Derrick Mason, WR: He set a then-NFL record with 2,690 all-purpose yards in 2000. A fourth-round pick in 1997, his 414 receptions from 1999-04 are the franchise-high during the Titans era (1999-present) and his 471 receptions with the Baltimore Ravens (2005-10) are a franchise record. He topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his final four years with Tennessee (2001-04), was a two-time Pro Bowler (2000, 2003) and a first-team All-Pro return man in 2000.

Lorenzo Neal, FB: He played for seven teams in a 16-year NFL career. In his two years with Tennessee, the Titans went 26-6 and made the playoffs both times. From 1994 to 2006 he did not miss a game. He was a two-time All-Pro (2006-07), a four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Team of the 2000s.

• Gary Anderson, K: He is the NFL’s third-leading all-time scorer with 2,434 points, the last 211 of which came in two seasons with the Titans (2003-04). His career spanned 25 seasons with five organizations and he topped 100 points 14 times.

Also on the list are wide receiver Andre Johnson, whose 14-year career ended with eight games with the Titans in 2008, and quarterback Dave Kreig, who played 19 seasons, the final two as McNair’s backup for the then-Tennessee Oilers (1997-98).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Which Packers Receivers Will We See Sunday?

The Packers head into a big matchup with Tampa Bay in week 3. This apparently is not the matchup to be a wide receiver. Tampa Bay has Chris Godwin and Julio Jones most likely out and Mike Evans suspended. The Packers had 4 receivers that did not practice yesterday and things do not look much better today. Which Packers receivers will we see Sunday?
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Titans to be without T Taylor Lewan, DL Bud Dupree Week 3

Lewan’s absence is not especially surprising, but it certainly will sting a Titans offense that already moved on from two 2021 O-line starters — including veteran guard Rodger Saffold — this offseason. Lewan went down with a knee injury on the first play of Monday night’s loss to the Bills. Mike Vrabel said this week Dupree’s injury was not expected to keep him out in the long term, but the veteran pass rusher will miss at least one game.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Mason, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Neal
Person
Derrick Mason
Person
George Mason
ESPN

What's wrong with the Tennessee Titans? Here are four areas of concern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Starting off with an 0-2 record after finishing last season as the top seed in the AFC wasn't the way the Tennessee Titans expected things to go. Nevertheless, that's exactly where they find themselves entering Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox) at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Titans, Raiders mired at 0-2, eye each other for 1st victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are in an NFL group no team ever wants to be mired in: 0-2 and stuck at the bottom of their divisions. If these teams can avoid a tie Sunday in Music City, at least someone will walk away with the first victory of the season and a chance to start building some momentum.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
WREG

Father-son relationships shape Germantown, Houston standouts

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — it’s Germantown versus Houston Friday night. A Region 8-6A showdown between neighborhood rivals and one of the biggest match ups of the season. “Let the cards fall where they may,” said Germantown head coach Gene Robinson. This game also features two stars who both come from football families. At Germantown, Jamarion […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton gets honest about his NFL coaching future

The NFL world was shocked when legendary New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced he was stepping away from football at the end of last season. Ever since he made this decision there has been speculation on whether or not he would eventually make a return to coaching. Rumors have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy