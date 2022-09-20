ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
98.7 WFGR

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
awesomemitten.com

ULTIMATE 2022 Michigan Fall Color Map + Peak Prediction Guide

If you are on the hunt for the best fall colors in Michigan, then you will want to reference this guide — which includes an interactive Michigan fall color map as well as the most recent information about the 2022 fall colors in Michigan. For the vast majority of...
WOOD

Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Kyle Schepperley

Deadman’s Hill: An Amazing Scenic Overlook With A Killer View Come Fall

Every fall, as the leaves change colors, Deadman’s Hill in Elmira, Michigan is a scenic hotspot for those who want to observe a spectacular view of the Jordan River Valley. Folks from all around come to this site to enjoy some of the best colors that northern Michigan has to offer. But why does a great place like this have such a terrible name like Deadman’s Hill?
My North.com

2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan

From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
98.7 WFGR

How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan

While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
corpmagazine.com

Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant

Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
1240 WJIM

HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan

It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
MICHIGAN STATE

