Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: 2 arrested after selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to undercover detectives in northern Michigan
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman from northern Michigan are in custody after police say they sold cocaine to undercover detectives Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police, the detectives bought about ½ ounce of cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After, Gaylord police...
awesomemitten.com
ULTIMATE 2022 Michigan Fall Color Map + Peak Prediction Guide
If you are on the hunt for the best fall colors in Michigan, then you will want to reference this guide — which includes an interactive Michigan fall color map as well as the most recent information about the 2022 fall colors in Michigan. For the vast majority of...
Michigan state police silent on marijuana testing debacle; critics call for change
While the mystery behind what led Michigan state police forensic scientists to produce thousands of faulty marijuana blood test results lingers, multiple criminal defense attorneys who spoke with MLive are calling for a new way of doing things. They believe the science that produces data at the center of criminal...
Where’s the center of Michigan’s population? See how it’s changed since 1880
Hartville, Missouri, population 594, is the epicenter of the United States. Not because of anything the town offers, but because it’s the new center of population for nation, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 data. The small town is celebrating the honor on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an event and an unveiling of a commemorative monument.
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Local filmmaker to open Michigan’s first year-round horror museum
MONROE, MI - Michigan has a Death Museum, a Museum of Magic, and even a Taxidermy Museum. But there’s no year-round horror museum. That’s about to change thanks to a local filmmaker who just signed a three-year lease to bring a two-story museum of horror to Downtown Monroe.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Deadman’s Hill: An Amazing Scenic Overlook With A Killer View Come Fall
Every fall, as the leaves change colors, Deadman’s Hill in Elmira, Michigan is a scenic hotspot for those who want to observe a spectacular view of the Jordan River Valley. Folks from all around come to this site to enjoy some of the best colors that northern Michigan has to offer. But why does a great place like this have such a terrible name like Deadman’s Hill?
WZZM 13
Drivers Beware: As days become shorter, pedestrians face increased danger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like it or not, the days are getting shorter and will continue to do so until late December. We change our clocks in November so it’ll start getting dark outside even earlier. A reduction in daylight hours adds to the dangers that pedestrians already...
My North.com
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan
From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
corpmagazine.com
Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant
Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
Just in Time for Halloween, Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum is Opening
If you love being scared; if you enjoy horror movies and stories in more than just the Halloween season, then this museum is just for you. Michigan's First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon. Michigan is getting its first-ever year-round horror museum thanks to native Michigander, Nate Thompson. Nate Thompson is...
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan
It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
