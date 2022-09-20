Read full article on original website
SAISD wants to improve communication after reported shooting panicked parents
After a lockdown at Jefferson High School sent worried parents to the school, the San Antonio Independent School District says it will enhance communications with families in such situations. On Tuesday, a report of a shooting at Jefferson High School caused the campus to lock down, sparking a chaotic scene...
Bexar County DA candidates sound off on abortion law
Questions on abortion sparked passionate responses from Bexar County’s district attorney candidates, as well as the audience, at a debate hosted by the San Antonio Report on Wednesday. District Attorney Joe Gonzales flirted with the idea of flouting Texas law that criminalizes abortion, while challenger Marc LaHood said he...
Bexar County DA candidates Gonzales, LaHood will square off on criminal justice in Wednesday debate
District Attorney Joe Gonzales and challenger Marc LaHood will go head-to-head in the San Antonio Report’s town hall-style debate on Wednesday at San Antonio College’s 1,000-seat McAllister Fine Arts Center at 1300 San Pedro Ave. Gonzales, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 after defeating embattled incumbent Nico LaHood...
Texas House Speaker says Legislature will explore cracking down on district attorneys
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will look at cracking down on district attorneys who won’t enforce the law, including those with cite-and-release policies like Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont, made the comment Friday in a wide-ranging interview at Austin’s...
Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into people who ‘lured’ migrants onto charter flights
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is opening an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes to Martha’s Vineyard did so “under false pretenses.”. Two flights of migrants departed San Antonio’s Kelly Field last week and landed at the...
Bravo apologizes to fellow City Council member Sandoval for outburst that turned personal
Councilman Mario Bravo (D1) has apologized to Councilwoman Ana Sandoval (D7) after a conflict over how to spend the city’s surplus CPS Energy revenue turned sharply personal. For weeks Bravo had been rallying colleagues around his plan to spend some of the money on climate mitigation solutions, such as...
UIW police shooting civil trial canceled as settlement nears
The University of the Incarnate Word has agreed to settle a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, a student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer nearly nine years ago, said an attorney representing the family. A long-delayed civil trial for the 2014...
By building casitas, homeowners can generate wealth and help solve the housing shortage
San Antonio is in a growing housing crisis. The City of San Antonio’s Strategic Housing Implementation Plan (SHIP) has identified that 95,000 residents in Bexar County do not have housing that meets their current needs or budget and calls for the production or preservation of over 28,000 affordable homes over the next 10 years.
Surprise: Texas ranks among worst states for voting access
It’s never been easy to vote in Texas. Conservative white officeholders in both parties historically suppressed the rights of Black and Mexican American voters, and the state’s current Republican leadership has joined other red state leaders to make it even harder to vote after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Donald Trump ousted from office by former Vice President Joe Biden — an outcome still not accepted by Trump and many Republican officeholders and voters.
SAWS and CPS Energy enact plan to ensure water service during natural disasters
The San Antonio Water System is taking a major step toward fortifying its system against major power outages such as those seen during the February 2021 freeze, the utility and CPS Energy announced during a rare joint board meeting Wednesday. Following the harsh conditions of Winter Storm Uri, which saw...
Airport monitors noise levels as it plans for expansion and new air traffic technology
Officials have spent millions of dollars modifying almost 1,600 homes and apartments on the North Side to temper the roar of aircraft arrivals and takeoffs at San Antonio International Airport. Permanent noise monitoring terminals also were installed in areas surrounding the airport and more upgrades are on the way, along...
Should the 100-year-old Hughes House be named a historic landmark? A city panel says yes
With a city panel on Wednesday in agreement that the Hughes House in Tobin Hill is worthy of historic designation, a century-old San Antonio home could be free from future threats of demolition. Now nearly a year since its owners made plans to raze the Prairie-style home, halted by pleas...
Gloria Steinem encourages hope at Planned Parenthood event amid loss of abortion access
Gloria Steinem, feminist, journalist and activist, offered a message of hope at Planned Parenthood South Texas’ annual luncheon, three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. “Hope is absolutely crucial because it is a form of planning. If we don’t have hope in our...
Bexar County officials anticipate 700,000 will vote in Nov. 8 election
This story has been updated. Bexar County elections administrators are expecting a larger voter turnout than usual — about 700,000 out of the 1,219,000 who have registered so far — for the Nov. 8 election. Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said the number of registered voters has continued to...
New Arte del Pueblo book traces rich tapestry of public art in San Antonio
Lifelong San Antonio residents might think they’ve seen all the public art the city has to offer. But a recent transplant might wonder at the towering metal sculpture in the midst of downtown, or burgeoning murals beckoning at nearly every turn. An informative, sumptuously illustrated new coffee table book...
Bexar County judge candidates Sakai and DeBerry split on easing property tax burden
Speaking Wednesday to real estate professionals in a candidate forum, Bexar County judge hopefuls Trish DeBerry and Peter Sakai laid out different approaches to address rising property tax bills. Both agreed that the county’s next leader needs to do more to keep tax bills in check, even though much of...
Paxton files another petition to block SAISD’s paused vaccine mandate
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another petition seeking to reverse a Bexar County judge’s decision that rejected the state’s bid for a temporary injunction to block the San Antonio Independent School District’s staff vaccine mandate. Even though SAISD’S vaccine mandate remains on pause despite the...
Migrants who landed at Martha’s Vineyard felt embarrassed, confused: ‘They used us for a political purpose’
Several migrants who had stayed at the San Antonio migrant resource center say they were lured into a political stunt with promises of jobs, English classes and long-term shelter, only to end up confused and embarrassed on a resort island in Massachusetts. When the group of 42 adult migrants and...
Toyota rolls out new hybrid Sequoia SUV at San Antonio plant
Toyota’s $391 million upgrade to its San Antonio plant culminated Wednesday in the rollout of its redesigned 2023 Sequoia, a full-sized hybrid SUV to be manufactured entirely at its plant on the South Side. The plant, which has the capacity to produce 200,000 vehicles a day, will exclusively make...
Submit your questions for DA Joe Gonzales and Marc LaHood ahead of next week’s debate
There’s just one week to go until the San Antonio Report’s Sept. 21 debate between Democratic Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Republican challenger Marc LaHood. The two candidates will face off in the town hall-style debate at 6 p.m. at San Antonio College’s 1,000-seat McAllister Fine...
