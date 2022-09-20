ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

Bexar County DA candidates sound off on abortion law

Questions on abortion sparked passionate responses from Bexar County’s district attorney candidates, as well as the audience, at a debate hosted by the San Antonio Report on Wednesday. District Attorney Joe Gonzales flirted with the idea of flouting Texas law that criminalizes abortion, while challenger Marc LaHood said he...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Lab#Dna Extraction#Violent Crime
San Antonio Report

Surprise: Texas ranks among worst states for voting access

It’s never been easy to vote in Texas. Conservative white officeholders in both parties historically suppressed the rights of Black and Mexican American voters, and the state’s current Republican leadership has joined other red state leaders to make it even harder to vote after the 2020 presidential election that saw President Donald Trump ousted from office by former Vice President Joe Biden — an outcome still not accepted by Trump and many Republican officeholders and voters.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy