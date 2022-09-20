Read full article on original website
Gamespot
What You Need To Know - Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brings a lot of new changes to Call of Duty, and you can see them in the open beta. In this video, we’re going to dive into what’s new with movement, perks, gadgets and grenades, gun customization, third-person mode, and quality of life.
Gamespot
PlayStation Boss: We Believe In The Premium Release Before Subscriptions
PlayStation Indies head Shuhei Yoshida has revealed more details on Sony's approach to first-party games and its strategy towards releasing its biggest titles through its subscription services PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. According to Yoshida in his interview with Games Industry, Sony still believes in the "premium release of a...
Gamespot
All The New Gaming Features In The Windows 11 2022 Update
The Windows 11 2022 update is available now, offering a handful of new features for PC gamers. The biggest addition is a new Controller Bar update to the Xbox Game Bar, as well as optimization for windowed game modes and new options for HDR calibration. The Controller Bar is a...
Gamespot
Respawn Calls For End To Harassment Of Apex Legends Devs
Bugs, imbalanced gameplay mechanics, and other issues can be frustrating, but according to Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, some players have taken the issues too far, sending personal attack to individual developers on social media. Respawn tweeted about the harassment this evening, stating, "We welcome community input, however, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed."
Gamespot
2K Games Support Desk Hacked, Phishing Emails Sent To Certain Players
Following Rockstar's GTA 6 leaks, a fellow Take-Two brand is facing a security threat. 2K Games took to Twitter to put out a warning message: One of the company's customer support help desks was hacked and malicious links were sent to certain players. "Please do not open any emails or...
Gamespot
Riot Discusses Its Diversity Efforts For Wild Rift And The Power Spike Update
League of Legends: Wild Rift was released in October 2020 and has already amassed more than 20 million average monthly players. Wild Rift takes many favorites from League of Legends proper such as Ahri, Senna, Lucian, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn to name a few, and lets players use them in mobile team matches. If you're unfamiliar, Wild Rift works from the core League of Legends as a pivotal foundation but employs mechanics, game length, and even character choices differently from the PC game.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More
The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
Gamespot
Look At This Custom Deathloop Xbox Series X Console
To promote the recent launch of Deathloop on Xbox, Microsoft created a custom Xbox Series X themed around the time loop game. The snazzy-looking console features characters and art from the game, with a matching controller that carries some of the same color accents and details. The custom console isn't...
Gamespot
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot
Microsoft CEO Confident Activision Blizzard Deal Will Happen, Says PlayStation Is Bigger Than Xbox
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is confident that the company's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be approved by regulators. Speaking to Bloomberg, Nadella said it's understandable that an acquisition of this size--the biggest ever for Microsoft and one of the largest in history across the technology space--would "go through scrutiny." That being said, Nadella said Microsoft is "very, very confident that we'll come out."
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Devs Talk Server Woes, The Dungeon Finder Debate, And Heroic+ Dungeons
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearly here, and far from the calm before the storm, the weeks leading up to Blizzard's re-release of the beloved expansion have, for various reasons, been a flurry of emotions ranging from wild anticipation to deep frustration within the game's dedicated community.
Gamespot
New Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Comes With Free Game
Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130. If you're interested in the premium controller, your best bet is to buy it at eBay via Antonline right now. Antonline, an official Microsoft seller, is offering free digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion with the purchase of the controller. Quantities are limited, so you should act fast if you're interested.
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Deals: Save On Game Pass, Consoles, Elite Controllers, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S are great consoles for gamers on a budget thanks to the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription program and frequent deals for many of its games, including recently released titles. If you're looking to add to your game library, there are a bunch of discounts on first-party exclusives and multi-platform blockbusters at major retailers. Some of these deals give you the chance to pick up games for the lowest prices yet this year.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Dataminer Appears To Have Uncovered Spooky New LTM Map
Every October, Apex Legends throws its annual Halloween event, featuring an LTM called Shadow Royale that sees legends turned into zombie-like Shadows with supernatural speed and strength. But after a prolific Apex Legends dataminer uncovered evidence of a new Halloween event, it seems the game's developers may have something different in store for trick-or-treaters this year: the new Gun Run LTM, set in a shadowy version of the Olympus map.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Throwing Knife Isn't Here To Stay, But More LTMs Are On The Way
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently hosted two Reddit AMAs to answer questions from players regarding various aspects of the game. The first AMA took place on Tuesday, shortly after the launch of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, and featured lead game designer Robert West (/u/RoboB0b). West answered questions concerning the event's new Gun Run LTM and some of Apex's other limited-time modes. The second AMA was held yesterday, with the discussion focused on the game's weapons, legends, and overall meta. Weapons designer Eric Canavese (/u/RV-Eric) and lead legends designer Devan McGuire (/u/RV-Devan) teamed up to answer questions about game balance.
Gamespot
WWE's The Undertaker And Becky Lynch Might Be Coming To Rainbow Six Siege
If a leak is to be believed, WWE SuperStars The Undertaker and Becky Lynch might be joining Rainbow Six Siege. As reported by VGC, a series of images shared to Telegram by Rainbow Six Siege data miner lungu_r6 shows skins that very obviously look like The Undertaker and Lynch, signifiying they might be coming to the shooter. The images don't specify which character they will be applied to, though the captions suggest that The Undertaker will be for Blackbeard, and Lynch will be for Thorn.
WWE・
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#459) - September 21, 2022
It might be the middle of week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on September 21. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.
Gamespot
Hyper Demon Review - Slayer
Doom might be the most renowned shooter that launched in 2016, but the year also played host to another exceptional one: Devil Daggers. With a focus on the most basic attributes of a shooter, Devil Daggers shone with its extreme difficulty and exceptionally high skill ceiling, inviting run after run for hours on end. In many ways, Hyper Demon, the next game from developer Sorath, is the logical next step of that formula. It's every bit as grueling and engrossing, with even more mechanics to wrap your head around during its intense but short runs. It's also far more approachable than Devil Daggers ever was, making its compelling action more inviting.
Gamespot
All The Free Games For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (September 23-27) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Like clockwork, Xur returns to the Solar System in Destiny 2 with a selection of Exotic and Legendary-class items that you can acquire from the Agent of the Nine. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week. This week you can find Xur in the...
