FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Where to find the spookiest shops in the area
MILWAUKEE - For some local shops, ‘spooky’ isn't just for a season! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee tells us about some of the spookiest and ‘witchiest’ shops in the area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side Milwaukee house fire near 18th and National
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 18th and National Avenue on the city's south side late Thursday, Sept. 22. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire extended to the attic. Officials say there were no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee police stop-and-frisk Black residents nearly 18 times more than white residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to stop-and-frisk a disproportionate number of people who are Black. That's according to the latest report from the non-partisan Crime and Justice Institute. Researchers examined data from 2021 and found MPD has not made significant improvements since first agreeing to document traffic and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee
One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting near 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee Friday afternoon, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
28th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 28th and Kilbourn early Friday Sept. 23. Milwaukee police say the victim was shot around 2:45 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information on this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a fatal shooting Thursday morning, Sept. 22. It happened near 12th and Highland, just a few blocks west of the medical examiner's office and north of the Marquette University campus. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; woman hit crossing street at 16th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side that left a 61-year-old Milwaukee woman hospitalized. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A car was making a left turn and a struck the woman who was crossing the street. Police say the driver fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests
The family of James "Trell" Jackson, 33, of Milwaukee hopes for closure after he was shot in 2012 while at a party near 32nd and Brown. He was awaiting the birth of twins, now named after him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash near 76th and Fairmount
Milwaukee police have released dashcam video from a January pursuit. The wild part is, things got crazy after that pursuit was called off.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hit-and-run killed Tasha Davis, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - Maurice Cook, 30, of Milwaukee, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Sept. 10 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed Tasha Davis, 36. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crab Du Jour server fired, cited after throwing drink at customer
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A server at the Crab Du Jour restaurant on S. 76th Street in Greenfield has been fired and cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a drink in a woman's face Aug. 16. The Milwaukee woman said she complained that her food was cold and asked for it...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
