Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side Milwaukee house fire near 18th and National

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 18th and National Avenue on the city's south side late Thursday, Sept. 22. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire extended to the attic. Officials say there were no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 28th and Kilbourn early Friday Sept. 23. Milwaukee police say the victim was shot around 2:45 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information on this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a fatal shooting Thursday morning, Sept. 22. It happened near 12th and Highland, just a few blocks west of the medical examiner's office and north of the Marquette University campus. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; woman hit crossing street at 16th and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side that left a 61-year-old Milwaukee woman hospitalized. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A car was making a left turn and a struck the woman who was crossing the street. Police say the driver fled the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hit-and-run killed Tasha Davis, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - Maurice Cook, 30, of Milwaukee, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Sept. 10 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed Tasha Davis, 36. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother...
MILWAUKEE, WI

