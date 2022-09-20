Read full article on original website
Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Partial lockdown at Tupelo HS lifted after receiving 'digital threat'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School shared the following information about a threat late Thursday morning. "Tupelo High School has been placed on a partial lockdown due to a digital threat. It went into effect at 11:46 a.m."
Mississippi mother and son charged in string of auto burglaries.
A Mississippi teen was arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into. Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after...
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts. Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
Power back on after outage affecting some in Lee, Union, Prentiss counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Power is back on for customers who lost it Friday afternoon in the northwest part of the Tombigbee Electric Power Association service area. More than 200 customers lost it at the peak of the outage. The area affected included homes and businesses in Lee and...
60-year-old Mississippi woman suspected in bank robbery
OXFORD, Miss. — A woman accused of robbing a bank in Oxford has been arrested. Oxford police said a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue was robbed Tuesday. The suspect left the scene with about $2,000, according to police. Officers released a description of the suspect and...
Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23. The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, a...
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville
After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
Starkville may turn garbage collection over to private contractor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash day in Starkville may be turned over to a private contractor. The Board of Alderman agreed to ask for bids for waste pick-up in the city. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board voted for rfps. That stands for request for proposals. State law...
Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
Pontotoc County supervisor arraigned on drug charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge formally arraigned a member of the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on drug charges. District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight is officially charged with the alleged possession of between 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine. His arraignment was held this week in Lee County. State...
Oxford woman sentenced for stealing millions from Mississippi State sorority
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was sentenced on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University (MSU). Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself […]
Tennessee firefighters exposed to fentanyl; Corinth paramedics provided emergency aid
JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVA) - For two Tennessee firefighters, paramedics from Corinth were in the right place at the right time on Sept. 2. They saved the lives of two Jackson firefighters who needed emergency help after being exposed to fentanyl. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with the paramedics and other...
Big Creek issues boil water alert for some customers
BIG CREEK, Miss. (WTVA) - The Big Creek Water Association issued a boil water alert on Sept. 21. This is for all customers on County Road 309, County Road 311 and County Road 308 (between the intersection of CR 309 and CR 311). Customers should boil their water for at...
