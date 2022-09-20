ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wcbi.com

Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
TUPELO, MS
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Joseph Wheeler
WAPT

60-year-old Mississippi woman suspected in bank robbery

OXFORD, Miss. — A woman accused of robbing a bank in Oxford has been arrested. Oxford police said a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue was robbed Tuesday. The suspect left the scene with about $2,000, according to police. Officers released a description of the suspect and...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23. The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
#Airport Authority#Tsa#Tupelo Regional Airport#Tupelo Police
Commercial Dispatch

120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville

After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County supervisor arraigned on drug charges

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge formally arraigned a member of the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on drug charges. District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight is officially charged with the alleged possession of between 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine. His arraignment was held this week in Lee County. State...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Big Creek issues boil water alert for some customers

BIG CREEK, Miss. (WTVA) - The Big Creek Water Association issued a boil water alert on Sept. 21. This is for all customers on County Road 309, County Road 311 and County Road 308 (between the intersection of CR 309 and CR 311). Customers should boil their water for at...
BIG CREEK, MS

