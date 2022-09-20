Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Cambridge Mayor-elect addresses recent violence, calls for more support services in the town
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Mayor-elect Stephen Rideout is calling for more youth programming, grant funding, and public safety funds for the town following a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a 20-year-old Salisbury man dead. “Children and public safety are my two top priorities because our violence is spreading too...
WMDT.com
Stam Slam to be held at Salisbury Skate Park
SALISBURY, Md. – On Saturday, September 27th, the Salisbury Skate Park will host their Stam Slam. It’s in honor of the City of Salisbury’s former Grants Manager Debbie Stam for her contributions to the City Skatepark. Officials will also hold a Phase 3 groundbreaking ceremony where they will share updates on developments and construction at the park.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department celebrating 150th anniversary
SALISBURY, Md. – This Saturday the 17th, Salisbury will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of their Fire Department. In this free event, you can follow a parade from Downtown Salisbury to Station 16, and after the parade the station will hold firehouse tours, live demonstrations, and even a visit from a fire dog.
WMDT.com
Man arrested on gun charges in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – An investigation led to firearm charges for a man in Cambridge Wednesday evening. At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maces Lane for a report of a male subject driving a white pick-up truck waving a gun at another person. Police were able to locate the vehicle at the Cambridge Inn and made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jabron Cooper.
fox5dc.com
Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
Fugitive Wanted In Baltimore City Busted With Stolen Handgun, Ammunition: Police
Maryland State Police investigators say that they’ve apprehended a wanted man who was busted with a stolen 9mm handgun out of Washington, DC, and multiple rounds of ammunition in Baltimore City. Baltimore resident James David Thomas, a fugitive wanted by the City Police Department is facing multiple charges after...
WMDT.com
GMD: Highlighting local Salisbury man retiring, community member commending years of service
SALISBURY, Md. – Good Morning Delmarva morning anchor, Jordie Clark, is highlighting a local man, John Everett. While some may know him as the primary caretaker at the convenience/recycle center on Mount Hermon road, to others he’s a faithful servant to the community. On Wednesday, September 21st, he punched in for the last time after over 20 years and now heads to retirement. That’s why one community member made sure he felt the love.
Victim Killed While Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk Identified
Detectives have identified a Washington D.C. woman as the pedestrian in a fatal hit and run over the weekend in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Brenda Hackett, 56, was killed after being struck while in a crosswalk on Indian Head Highway around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program
An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising. The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.
WMDT.com
“Help us help them:” Fenix Youth Project opens new drop-in center, seeking donations for more programming
SALISBURY, Md.- The Fenix Youth Project is reaching new heights with its drop-in center. No matter the address, Executive Director Amber Green says their goal remains the same. “We’re making sure that we’re getting resources to the youth and young adults. We’re making sure that we’re connecting people to jobs, housing, and opportunities so they can be productive citizens within the community,” Green said.
WMDT.com
Harrison House celebrating 50 years of care for residents and employees
SNOW HILL, Md. – The Harrison House is celebrating a major milestone. 50 years of being open despite pandemic challenges. Long-time employees say there’s a deeper meaning behind the years of being open. “It’s been good, I’ve had a good 44 years,” says Shelia Morris, an Administrative Assistant...
Wbaltv.com
Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school
TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
WMDT.com
Georgia man sentenced for 2021 rape in Worcester Co.
WORCESTER CO., Md. – A Georgia man has been sentenced on rape charges in Worcester County. 46-year-old Wayne White of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, pleaded guilty back in June to second degree rape, and earlier this month, a Worcester County Judge sentenced him to 20 years behind bars with all but 10 years suspended. He will also be placed on three years of supervised probation on release, must submit a DNA sample, and register as a Tier III sex offender for life.
WBOC
Salisbury Prepares for Unity Square, Described as Downtown's New 'Living Room'
Unity Square is a sprawling, open air outdoor space that will welcome seating, greenery, sculptures and even a splash pad to the downtown. Mayor Jake Day says this will be the new heart of Salisbury's downtown.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County homicide victim's body found in burned car in Baltimore City
Anne Arundel County police are investigating an abduction and homicide after a man was found dead in a burned car in Baltimore City. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction.
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
WMDT.com
Cambridge Police respond to shooting, victim found dead
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Around 3pm on Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Fairmont Avenue. Their investigation led to the discovery of a male subject lying near a wooded area of Edgewood Avenue who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMDT.com
Salisbury FD planning to celebrate 150 year anniversary
SALISBURY, Md. – The 150th anniversary of the Salisbury Fire Department is a little over a month away. And first responders are gearing up for the fun. Staff says there will be live rescue demonstrations, tours of the firehouse, a parade, and a visit from a special guest. On top of having a good time, you’ll be able to see the growth of how far the department has come.
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
