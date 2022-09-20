Read full article on original website
Darrell M. Fuhr
Darrell M. Fuhr, age 80 of Hutchinson, formerly of Redwood Falls, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday at Redwood Valley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to the Redwood Area Education Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Montevideo woman injured in Murray County crash Thursday
A Murry County woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 22, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, age 24, was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee westbount on Highway 30. Near the intersection with Highway 59, the vehicle went off the road, rolled, and started on fire. Hillerud was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital in Sioux Falls, and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday. He reportedly left his home around 2:44 a.m. Saturday, and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs; on Tuesday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Knutson’s body had been found.
Redwood Falls man sentenced for sending threatening Facebook messages
A Redwood Falls man, John Donald Stillson, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court for witness tampering after sending threatening Facebook messages. According to court documents, on Jan. 7, at about 1 a.m., the Redwood Falls Police Department heard a report of harassing messages that had been sent earlier that evening by Stillson using Facebook messenger. The messages demanded the victim recant testimony she had made against against a third party accused of criminal sexual conduct.
Agenda for the Sept. 27 Renville County Board meeting
Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. Approve the Early Childhood Screening Agreement with BOLD School District 6. Wellness. 2022 Health Fair Services Agreement with Olivia Hospital & Clinic. Environmental Services. 2023 BWSR and MPCA SSTS Program Grant Agreement. I.T. PO 7207 VoIP Phone Upgrades. Sheriff. Resolution 46-22: 2023...
Franklin man found guilty of domestic assault
A Franklin man, Michael Johnson, age 69, was found guilty in Renville County Court for a gross misdemeanor domestic assault that occurred in July, 2021. According to court documents and testimony at trial, Johnson and his life partner were residing at the victim’s residence when an argument broke out over non-payment of rent. The victim testified that both Johnson and his life partner assaulted him, stating Johnson pushed him to the ground, choked him, punched him in the face, and attempted to kick him in the head.
Fraudulent school shooting reports up in Minnesota this year; Mankato West hit Wednesday
It’s sad it’s come to this, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had news for all Minnesotans on Wednesday: swatting is up in Minnesota schools these days. What is “swatting”? It’s when people make prank phone calls to law enforcement, reporting an active shooter or mass casualties at an area school.
Huge fraud case involving pandemic food funds has ties to Willmar
Perhaps you’ve heard in the news the last few days about the 47 people charged in Minnesota earlier this week for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme. It involved the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. As it happens, the case...
