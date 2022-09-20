A Franklin man, Michael Johnson, age 69, was found guilty in Renville County Court for a gross misdemeanor domestic assault that occurred in July, 2021. According to court documents and testimony at trial, Johnson and his life partner were residing at the victim’s residence when an argument broke out over non-payment of rent. The victim testified that both Johnson and his life partner assaulted him, stating Johnson pushed him to the ground, choked him, punched him in the face, and attempted to kick him in the head.

