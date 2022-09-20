Read full article on original website
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Our 17 Favorite Fall Getaways On The East Coast
From New England to Florida, the East Coast is one of the best places to spend crisp autumn days. Below, TravelAwaits writers tell us about their favorite East Coast destinations to visit in the fall. Whether you’re after fall foliage or sunshine and sand, here are the best places to go on the East Coast in autumn.
13 Delicious Stops In British Columbia’s Beautiful Fraser Valley
Just an hour’s drive east of Vancouver, British Columbia, is the beautiful Fraser Valley. This fruitful agricultural area is filled with sprawling fields flanked by majestic mountains. Agritourism opportunities abound. You’ll find farm-to-table restaurants, wineries, breweries, farm visits, and so much more. On my trip through the Fraser...
8 Delicious Apple Festivals To Experience In The Northwest
The Northwest offers so much more than a spectacular coastline. When the air turns crisp, your fall visit to this part of the country should leave room for some of these festivals celebrating all things apple:. 1. Ravalli Museum McIntosh Apple Day & Liquid Apple Night. Hamilton, Montana. Do you...
