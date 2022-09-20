Woman shot in head at Brooklyn middle school next to infant, suspect being questioned

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was shot in the head at a Middle School next to Marine Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police.

The woman was shot at J.H.S. 278 Marine Park on Stewart Street near Fillmore Avenue around 4:11 p.m., authorities said.

Officers found a one-year-old child next to the woman.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. The baby was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island for a medical evaluation, but officials said the child showed no signs of injury.

It's not yet clear whether the infant is related to the woman.

The NYPD said officers took a person of interest into custody for questioning.