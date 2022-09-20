ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman shot in head at Brooklyn middle school next to infant, suspect being questioned

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elJLw_0i3SWhuQ00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was shot in the head at a Middle School next to Marine Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police.

The woman was shot at J.H.S. 278 Marine Park on Stewart Street near Fillmore Avenue around 4:11 p.m., authorities said.

Officers found a one-year-old child next to the woman.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. The baby was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island for a medical evaluation, but officials said the child showed no signs of injury.

It's not yet clear whether the infant is related to the woman.

The NYPD said officers took a person of interest into custody for questioning.

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

Man dies in NYPD custody in Brooklyn, sparking probe: authorities

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died in NYPD custody Thursday evening while being held as a robbery suspect in Sunset Park, sparking an investigation, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been released as of early Friday, was found unconscious inside the 72nd Precinct stationhouse on 4th Avenue near 29th Street […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

NYPD: Robbery suspect dies in police custody

NEW YORK -- A robbery suspect died after being arrested Thursday in Brooklyn. Police said the 29-year-old man was one of two suspects arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Sunset Park.At 6:40 p.m., officers with the 72nd Precinct called EMS because he was behaving erratically, but police say he refused medical attention. About an hour later, officers found him unconscious and began to perform CPR and administer narcan. The suspect was taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. The city's medical examiner will now determine the cause of death. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found dead inside Brooklyn psychiatric facility: police

Editor’s note: The NYPD said Friday morning that the death had been deemed a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the OCME later clarified that a final determination is yet to be made. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. — EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nyc Health Hospitals#Police#Violent Crime#Middle School#Marine#Brookdale Hospital
fox5ny.com

Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD

NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Women slashed, punched in Atlantic Ave. Subway Station Attacks

A man slashed a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn subway platform, then ran upstairs and repeatedly punched another random woman in the face, police said Thursday. The first victim, age 30, was standing on the northbound 5 Train platform at the Flatbush Ave./Atlantic Ave....
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy