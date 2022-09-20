ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Wbaltv.com

Adnan Syed conviction vacated on Brady violation, so what does that mean?

A Baltimore judge vacated Adnan Syed's murder conviction earlier this week, in part, based on Brady violations. Appearing Sunday on 11 TV Hill, law professor David Jaros explains the Supreme Court case behind the precedent. Under Brady v. Maryland, "the state has a constitutional obligation to turn over exculpatory material...
RadarOnline

'Blindsided & Betrayed': Adnan Syed's Release From Prison Leaves Hae Min Lee's Family In Shock After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction

Adnan Syed's release from prison has left the family of his slain former girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, stunned after a judge vacated his murder conviction, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The 41-year-old spent more than two decades behind bars on a life sentence and now, the state must decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case against him within 30 days.He will be on house arrest for the time being, RadarOnline.com can confirm."We're not yet declaring Adnan Syed is innocent," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Monday following the judge's ruling. "But we are declaring that in...
DC News Now

Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
Wbaltv.com

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school

TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
Marilyn Mosby
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Man Convicted of Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison

A man from Silver Spring, who was convicted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on Wednesday. According to a press release from the State Attorney’s office,...
Magic 95.9

The Biggest Pandemic Fraud Scheme; Baltimore County Police Altercation Goes Viral; & NY Attorne

THE BUZZ! U.S. Attorney Announces Federal Charges Against 47 Defendants in $250 Million Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme Yesterday the Department of Justice announced it uncovered the biggest pandemic fraud scheme to date. They charged 47 individuals with stealing $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The indictments involve six groups, all connected to the […]
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ

A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced. Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.
#The Innocence Project#Dna Test#Wrongful Conviction#The Innocent Project#Pdf
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Man Faces Federal Charges for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in the Death of a Minor Victim

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A criminal complaint has been filed charging Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, a/k/a “Mick”, age 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a minor victim. The criminal complaint was unsealed upon his arrest on September 16, 2022. The defendant had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on September 16, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi and was detained pending trial.
rockvillenights.com

2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville

Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
Daily Voice

Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine, Ghost Guns, Cash Found In York Home Leads To Four Arrests: Authorities

Four men have been arrested after drugs, cash, and ghost guns were seized from a central Pennsylvania home, police announced on Friday, Sept. 23. The items were found when members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney’s office, and the York County Drug Task Force were executing a search warrant for fugitive Matthew Hughes at a home located 1120 Stone Gate Drive on Sept. 21, according to the release.
Daily Voice

Second Person Convicted Of Murdering Man During Armed THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road

A 21-year-old Maryland man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee was convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.
