Adnan Syed's release from prison has left the family of his slain former girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, stunned after a judge vacated his murder conviction, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The 41-year-old spent more than two decades behind bars on a life sentence and now, the state must decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case against him within 30 days.He will be on house arrest for the time being, RadarOnline.com can confirm."We're not yet declaring Adnan Syed is innocent," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Monday following the judge's ruling. "But we are declaring that in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO