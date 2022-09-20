ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

By Kristen Eskow
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana .

The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting agenda.

It was a packed house for Tuesday’s meeting as lawmakers from both chambers and both parties, along with public health officials, heard public input.

For several years, Democrats and a handful of Republicans have introduced bills at the Statehouse focused on medical or recreational marijuana. None have received a committee hearing to be able to move forward.

Indiana is one of 13 states that has not legalized marijuana use in any form.

“This seems to be an issue that we’ve kind of demonized,” said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso), vice chair of the summer study committee. “And by doing that, we’ve never had a real discussion.”

Liberals push Biden on marijuana reform ahead of midterm momentum

Republican legislative leaders have said they would prefer to wait for federal legalization first, but they gave the green light to Tuesday’s meeting.

Advocates like Jeff Staker, a veteran who supports medical marijuana, say it’s a promising step forward.

“It’s a safer way to heal, let’s put it that way,” said Staker, who runs the advocacy organization Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis.

While legalization in some form has many supporters, some are opposed, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

“Pre-COVID, post-COVID, the highest priority for Indiana employers is identifying individuals to fill vacant positions, and secondly, finding candidates that can pass a drug test,” said Mike Ripley, the chamber’s vice president for health care policy and employment law.

Lawmakers also took input from those outside the Hoosier State, including a Michigan lawmaker who shared his state’s experience with marijuana legalization.

“Having a regulatory agency has been just about the best thing that could happen,” said State Rep. Graham Filler (R-Greenbush Township, MI).

Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

Meanwhile, others haven’t taken a position on legalization but say there are multiple factors lawmakers should consider if they plan to craft regulations.

Bryan Hannon of the American Cancer Society argued smoking marijuana should be banned in public areas.

“Smoking marijuana in public places unnecessarily exposes non-marijuana users to health risks,” Hannon said.

Lawmakers did not take any new legislative action Tuesday and cannot do so until the new session starts in January. It’s too early to tell if any bills regarding marijuana legalization could advance at the Statehouse next year.

Comments / 178

cidguy
3d ago

Again, just make an age restriction. My alcohol neighbor switched to marijuana and his wife and kids only had positive things to say about his attitude. He was abusive, but now mellow. People that use marijuana are going to get it whether it's legal or not. Let adults decide for themselves. Stop treating the public like children. Put an age restriction on it the same way that has been done with tobacco, alcohol, delta 8 products and others. Let adults have their choice. There is no victim, it should not be a crime. People can't even overdose on it and die the way alcoholics can. People don't get dependant on it like alcohol either. It never made sense to me that alcohol is legal but marijuana isn't. America legal system is goofy sometimes.

Reply(10)
69
James Akers
3d ago

Gosh the health benefits alone out number the negatives 5 to 1 at least have medical Marijuana so we can get off these addictive pain meds. It's a no brainer.

Reply(1)
53
smokesquad 260
3d ago

yeah let's just leave alcohol legal you know the most horrible thing invented and have cannabis illegal even though it has so many health benefits and don't tell me alcohol has health benefits cause it's a lie and we the people should be able to say weather we want it or not you my body how's that go again.

Reply(5)
44
 

