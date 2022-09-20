ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang takes 'Canadian County Bedlam' once again against rival Yukon

By Michael Kinney YUKON - Heading into this season, Jacobe Johnson had never suffered a loss to Yukon. He and the rest of the Mustang senior class had swept the "Canadian County Bedlam" the past three years. When the two teams faced off Friday night, there was no way Johnson was going to let the ...
