JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room

A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Maine Towns Named After Other Countries

How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way. Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
MAINE STATE
What's the best craft brewery in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Many folks enjoy cracking open a beer on a crisp, fall day, but that beer is even tastier when it's brewed right here in the Granite State. And there are dozens of craft breweries in New Hampshire to choose from.
DRINKS
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
These Are 10 of the Best Leaf Peeping Spots in New Hampshire

Fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
TRAVEL
People Used to Base Jump Off This Giant Maine Radio Tower

This is the loud and proud WBLM radio tower, which at one time was the largest manmade erection (funny joke here) in the US. True! The tower is taller than the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, or the Washington Monument. Hey, if you've got it, flaunt it! The tower is in beautiful Raymond, Maine, and high atop it is the WBLM transmitter, a classic rock blowtorch of a signal that pumps out 100,000 watts of pure power.
MAINE STATE
A Simple Sign Changed Everything at One Country Store in Maine

You never know when you're going to walk into a miracle. A friend recently shared a beautiful story with me that I now have to share with you. A friend of mine had told me she stopped by a store, North Country General, on the way home to pick up a few things and what had happened instead stopped her right in her tracks.
MAINE STATE
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast

PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
PORTLAND, ME
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled

William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
MAINE STATE
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
MAINE STATE
6 Small Towns in Vermont With Stunning Fall Colors

Over-sized sweaters, piles of leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and crisp mountain breezes, fall is here, and so are all the vibrant colors that come with the changing of the seasons. Thousands descend upon Vermont yearly, not for the late-season mountain biking or spending time outdoors before the teeth chatting first...
VERMONT STATE
Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
MAINE STATE
