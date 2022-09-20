Read full article on original website
How to Fix “There Is a System Repair Pending” Error in Windows
The Windows operating system features a couple of built-in repair tools. When you use one of these tools, such as the System File Checker utility, you may encounter the "there is a system repair pending which requires a reboot to complete" error. This error is triggered if a repair is...
What Is SparkyLinux? The Midweight Debian Alternative Explained
There are a lot of Linux distributions, and many have other distros based on them. SparkyLinux is one such distro, which is an attempt to package Debian in a more user-friendly way. Does it succeed? Let's find out. What Is SparkyLinux?. SparkyLinux is a Linux distro based on Debian that...
How to Read and Execute From a File With the Linux source Command
Source is a handy built-in shell command that accepts arguments, parses commands in a script, and executes them in the shell environment. The file's content is read by source and then passed on to the Tool Command Language (TCL) interpreter, which executes the commands. Let's learn how to use source...
How to Take a Snapshot in Vmware Workstation Player for Free
Virtualization is an easy way to try out multiple operating systems without having to go through the hassle of installing and uninstalling them. Modern virtualization software like VMware offers many advanced features that make virtual machine management much easier. One such feature is the ability to take a Virtual Machine...
8 Killer Apps for Nextcloud on Raspberry Pi
Self-hosting websites and services on a Raspberry Pi at home is a great hobby and reduces your reliance on surveillance advertising companies such as Google and Facebook. If you work from home or run a business, Nextcloud, and its app integrations, provide almost everything you need to opt out of big tech entirely.
How to Use Docker Compose
Docker is one of the most popular containerization technologies owing to its ease of use and flexibility. Many cloud platforms support Docker, and you can run docker containers in many environments. One of Docker’s selling points is its functionality for working with multiple containers quickly. This makes Docker suitable for...
The Top 7 Python Frameworks to Customize Your GUIs
Python is a universal language that works well on the backend, frontend, and even on full-stack applications. The standard library has a wealth of modules and libraries, but sometimes you need something more specialized. A graphical user interface (GUI) is essential to create user-friendly applications. However, creating a full GUI...
How to Search for a Word on a Web Page in Any Browser
When you’re looking for a specific phrase or word on a web page, the last thing you want to do is go through the entire page for that word. Searching for a word on a web page is a great way to save time. In this article, you'll find...
9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows
File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
What Is the InterPlanetary File System and the Persistent Web?
The IPFS protocol is a very big technological step that will change the working principles of servers and internet networks. It has some differences from the centralized and decentralized network architectures that you already know (or interact with daily even if you don't). It is a project that has accomplished great things in terms of security and error-free operation and continues to evolve. But what exactly is it?
How to Filter Search Results While Typing With React
Search bars are a great way of helping users find what they need on your website. They are also good for analytics if you keep track of what your visitors are searching for. You can use React to build a search bar that filters and displays data as the user types. With React hooks and the JavaScript map and filter array methods, the end result is a responsive, functional search box.
How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin
It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
How to Manage Your Firefox Spell Checker
Whether you want to activate or disable your spell checker in Firefox, you have the power to manage these settings. Firefox’s spell checker monitors your spelling when you type words into a text box. Using a spell checker can help you reduce the number of typos in your text....
10 Ways to Open the Resource Monitor in Windows 11
Most users probably utilize Task Manager to check system resource details and disable running processes. However, Resource Monitor is like a more advanced Task Manager that provides a detailed overview of PC resources. That utility includes CPU, Memory, Disk, and Network usage tabs for you to view. Yet, Resource Monitor...
13 Time-Saving Tips for Microsoft PowerPoint
We’ve all been there. Working for the last couple of days on a PowerPoint presentation that shouldn't take you more than a few hours. And every time you think you’re close to finishing it, you find other information or pictures that you have to add. The truth is,...
What Is Crystal Linux? Everything You Need to Know
Crystal Linux is the newest Arch-based distribution on the block, and it hopes to offer a new set of features to the end-users. But how is it different from other Arch distributions, like Xero Linux, Garuda Linux, EndeavourOS, and many others available in the market?. Since the distribution market is...
How to Map Over a Nested Array in a React Component
Most modern applications consume external data from other applications and tools through APIs. This data comes in all types of schemas, and it's up to you to deconstruct it until you get what you want to use. Among these schemas is data objects that contain nested arrays. It can be challenging to render this sort of data. This article will teach you how to map over a nested array in a React component.
How to Create an Interactive Excel Dashboard
Data analysis can help you improve your processes with efficient reporting methods. But sometimes, you need more than just numbers in a spreadsheet to make your point. So, why not use data visualization tools like interactive dashboards?. They can help report campaigns, increase conversions, analytics, and more. In this article,...
What Is FickerStealer Malware and How Can You Remove It?
Most types of malware are designed to steal your credentials, including sensitive information like your credit card details and personal identity, and even hijack your files. Malware usually enters a person's computer discreetly, often through email attachments, or more commonly, via social engineering attacks. One particularly worrying strain of malware...
How to Make Word Clouds Using the Word Art Online Tool
Word clouds are visual representations of textual data. It’s a cluster of words that makes it easy to identify the most used words in a piece of text based on the size, weight, and the number of appearances of various words in the cloud. Also known as tag clouds, they make it easy to identify the main themes of a text, blog, website, or business.
