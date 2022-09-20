Read full article on original website
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
pethelpful.com
Rescuers' Tender Care for Terrified Dog Saved From Chinese Meat Trade Is So Beautiful
Every animal rescue story is worth sharing, but there are some that truly stand out--including Levi's story. The tiny pup was rescued mere moments before being killed at China's Yulin meat festival, but he's still only beginning to trust people again. Luckily, @tianacalx and her amazing team of rescuers in Vancouver, BC have been there to show Levi love and kindness every step of the way.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog saw her friend starve to death and managed to find a happy ending
This pup was the lucky one of two dogsfound suffering in filthy conditions. Unlike her canine companion who starved to death right in front of her, Bessie survived and was able to overcome her trauma. A new dog now, she is happy in a wonderful home with loving owners. Rescued...
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescue Dog Slowly and Finally Becoming Comfortable in Her New Home Is So Emotional
TikTok user @wigglebuttbandanas reposted a video from their other account, @the_pawd_pack, and it's leaving us in tears. Last year they adopted the sweetest doggo named Sage. But, as you might know, often times animals who've been through a lot take some time getting adjusted to their new home. And that's exactly what happened to Sage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's tears as this abandoned pup with drooping ear only had one viewing in past 12 months
Handsome pup Mason has been through the heartbreak of being abandoned by his family but managed to maintain his soul-warming nature. He is so loved by everyone in the shelter, yet he doesn’t have much luck with finding a new home. The rescue issued an urgent appeal, in a bid to find happiness for this ‘lonely heart’ pooch.
Woman Refusing to Return Wedding Dress Found in Hoarder House Applauded
"There's a reason this family didn't want to clean it out themselves," one person wrote. "You took it on and now you get to enjoy the treasures you found."
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Mum ‘addicted to tattoos’ says she can’t get a job
A mum has claimed she's struggling to find a job due to the sheer amount of tattoos she has covering her skin. Melissa Sloan, 45, started getting inked at the age of 20, and says she has been 'addicted' to it ever since. The Wales native estimates that she gets...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Who's a 'Golden Retriever-Husky Mix' Is Too Cute To Be True
Purebred dogs might get all the hype, especially at dog shows, but more and more mixed breeds are gaining popularity. Poodle mixes--like Cockapoos, Goldendoodles, and Aussiedoodles--are especially well known (and unfortunately are often taken advantage of by irresponsible breeders), but rarer mixes are entering the spotlight, too. One TikTok video...
pethelpful.com
14-Year-Old Dog's Heartbreaking Reaction to Being Surrendered to the Shelter Has Us Sobbing
Animal rescuers are really, truly heroes. Not only do they witness and save pets from living in deplorable conditions, but they also provide love, patience, and hope when an animal needs it the most. It has to be one of the most difficult--yet rewarding--jobs on the planet. We'd like to...
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It
It doesn’t get any scarier than that. But, it’s also preventable. Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s agony as they find an abandoned terrified dog in their car park first thing in the morning
With the cost-of-living crisis affecting everyone, the rescue centres across the UK are overwhelmed and fear that the worst is yet to come. This terrified Shih Tzu Mimi was heartlessly abandoned in Freshfields Animal Rescue’s car park and discovered by a worker in the morning. It’s impossible to imagine what this poor pup must have gone through.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
