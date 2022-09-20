ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Rescuers' Tender Care for Terrified Dog Saved From Chinese Meat Trade Is So Beautiful

Every animal rescue story is worth sharing, but there are some that truly stand out--including Levi's story. The tiny pup was rescued mere moments before being killed at China's Yulin meat festival, but he's still only beginning to trust people again. Luckily, @tianacalx and her amazing team of rescuers in Vancouver, BC have been there to show Levi love and kindness every step of the way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Tiktoker#Kimmyhughes7#Sallysalac
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Who's a 'Golden Retriever-Husky Mix' Is Too Cute To Be True

Purebred dogs might get all the hype, especially at dog shows, but more and more mixed breeds are gaining popularity. Poodle mixes--like Cockapoos, Goldendoodles, and Aussiedoodles--are especially well known (and unfortunately are often taken advantage of by irresponsible breeders), but rarer mixes are entering the spotlight, too. One TikTok video...
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy