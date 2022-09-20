ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, More Detours Start Monday

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30. Access will be maintained to the parking lots of Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis Casino. All other traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
WCSD needs a new school board

This opinion column was submitted by Chris McAvoy of Battle Born Moms for Education.  Re: "We need WCSD trustees who are education advocates, not obstructionists," Sept. 16: Sarah Mahler's opinion piece included inaccuracies and was seemingly created to smear Trustee Jeffrey Church and challenging candidates running for school board. ...
Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped

Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
Selena La Rue Hatch

WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:. I have spent nearly a decade teaching underprivileged children in Washoe County School District, first at Hug High School and now at North Valleys High School. I genuinely believe that education is the only way we can truly change the world and I am proud to help shape our next generation to be thoughtful, empathetic, and empowered leaders in our world. Throughout my career I have been a fierce advocate for our children and schools at the legislature, most especially by organizing through my union. I believe this experience combined with my past experience as a political organizer and my deep roots in the community have prepared me well for an elected role in our legislature.
