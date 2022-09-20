ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Government Technology

Technology Department Schedules Broadband Meetings

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. High-speed Internet is the theme of some upcoming meetings involving state agencies. The latest edition of the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

State Hospitals’ Top Technology Chief Joins Private Sector

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The chief information officer for the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) has left state government for a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Departments Seeking Candidates for Executive, Security Roles

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Departments of state government are recruiting for key IT leadership positions. The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Technology Forecast to Be a Key Driver in State’s Economy

California saw solid gains in leisure and hospitality, health care, social services, technology and construction in 2021, and the state’s economy will be further strengthened by increased defense spending and ongoing demand for technology, a new report says. The latest UCLA Anderson Forecast warns that the state faces economic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Agencies Seek Project Director, Lead Architect, Information Security Officer

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Three state agencies are recruiting for specialty leadership positions involving technology. The California Department of Social Services is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Florida Gov. DeSantis Puts $3M Toward Cybersecurity, IT Training

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $3 million investment toward the Florida Department of Education’s Cyber and IT Pathways Grant program. The money is part of a larger $30 million push aimed at growing the state's high-tech workforce along the Space Coast. Established in March, the Cyber...
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

Minnesota Closes Out One AV Shuttle Project, Opens Two More

As Minnesota concludes one autonomous shuttle pilot project, two others continue to explore how the technology can expand transportation options. The Med City Mover concluded its yearlong project in Rochester at the end of August, transporting some 3,000 passengers along its roughly 1.5-mile route in downtown, serving the Mayo Clinic.
MINNESOTA STATE
Government Technology

Coastal Areas of Alaska Declared a Disaster

How bad is it in Alaska following the coastal storms that impacted that state? Bad enough that the FEMA Region 10 administrator got on a plane to travel to that state versus coming to an emergency management conference. Alaska did get significantly impacted by a coastal storm that had high...
ALASKA STATE
Government Technology

Michigan’s Response to Pandemic Given Mixed Reviews

(TNS) - Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented...
MICHIGAN STATE
Government Technology

Slalom Names Senior Marketing Manager

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Sales and marketing professional Ceren Oney has joined Slalom as a senior marketing manager for the company’s U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Maine Offers Computer Science Tech to Every Public School

(TNS) — All Maine public schools soon will have access to $5,000 worth of state-provided computer science equipment. Gov. Janet Mills announced the initiative, which is expected to cost $3 million and be funded with federal CARES act money, on Wednesday. The effort "will enable all Maine students to access high-quality learning experiences that provide real-world training in robotics, programming, augmented and virtual reality, coding, and hardware," according to a statement announcing the plan.
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum

(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Government Technology

Indiana Police Departments Launch New Apps to Fight Crime

(TNS) — If you see something, say something. It's one of the biggest messages local police departments want the public to know. And now for Howard County residents, it's pretty much all just a click away. Back around July, the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Office each...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

