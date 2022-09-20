This is ridiculous. The owner is a very nice lady. The product is terrific. New business here in Medford is what we need here. The artwork is adorable and an eye catcher in the ugliest group of buildings in and around that section. Praise them for making it stylish and stop harassing them. Encourage them. It’s been rough for businesses over the past almost three years. They fight everyday to stay in business. Be happy they rented space in that ugly strip. I agree “Medford Lighten Up”.
Capitalism is the enemy of Communism. Residents of Medford, you need to fight this by petition, or in court , together, now. It’s not just about the so-called ‘sign’. It’s about our freedoms that are being stripped-away from ‘we the people’, due to Marxists hiding under the guise of local, state, and federal government officials.
The stupidity of this decision is mind numbing. The town has nothing more pressing on their agenda? Sheesh….
Comments / 28