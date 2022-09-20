WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty. Authorities say a man threw a cat on the concrete multiple times for no apparent reason.West Deptford police say the man who did it was captured on camera and is now behind bars. The cat, amazingly, survived.Taylor Olive captured the attack on camera and she says she's still shaken by the incident. She says she couldn't watch the video and sent it right to the police."I cry about it every day," Olive said. "It's awful."Olive is haunted by the violent and disturbing attack...

