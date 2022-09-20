The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO