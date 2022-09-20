Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Questions: No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 3:30 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday against Florida at Neyland Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions 11th-ranked Tennessee must answer against the 20th-ranked Gators. Tennessee (3-0,...
Four-star, in-state LB ready to experience 'crazy atmosphere' at Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Arion Carter is just beginning to sort through his growing list of college choices after piling up scholarship offers from more than a dozen Power Five programs within a span of less than a week. He’s starting this weekend by taking a closer look at his home-state school.
Bold predictions: Florida at Tennessee
Tennessee is into Week 4 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After destroying Akron by 57 points, Tennessee, now ranked No. 11 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for its SEC opener, a huge rivalry clash with No. 20 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Vols OL Mincey playing ‘really well,’ ready to face former team
A recent Twitter exchange between Tennessee’s Gerald Mincey and Florida outside linebacker Brenton Cox, which has since been deleted, showed that Mincey was eagerly awaiting the Vols’ showdown with the rival Gators. He’s naturally looking forward to facing the team he left less than a year ago.
GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee-Florida Gameday Preview
Looking for a preview of Tennessee’s showdown against Florida with analysis from both sides?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Swamp247’s Graham Hall (from his home in Gainesville) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to preview 11th-ranked Tennessee’s game against 20th-ranked Florida at 3:30 p.m. Eastern that will be broadcast by CBS.
Tony Vitello to make appearance on College Gameday
Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello will make an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday Saturday morning, Tennessee announced Friday night. Vitello's appearance will be at 9:30 a.m. ET. College GameDay will be broadcasting live from 9 a.m.-Noon ET Saturday on the lawn outside Ayers Hall on The Hill on UT's...
Florida Gators Football: UF vs Tennessee Prediction
The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
Sallee's Top Pick: Florida Vs. Tennessee
Barrett Sallee joins Brandon Baylor to share his pick for the matchup between Florida vs. Tennessee.
Napier: Kitna impressing in practice, Jack Miller return still to be determined
During his Monday remarks, Florida coach Billy Napier acknowledged the current situation at quarterback behind Anthony Richardson has impacted the offensive play-calling decisions, specifically regarding Richardson’s limited usage in the run game. “I think our situation at quarterback has something to do with that, if that makes sense,” Napier...
