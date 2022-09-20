MILWAUKEE — As a resolution to help with current overcrowding at the Milwaukee County Jail. Milwaukee County is sending some of its inmates awaiting trial to Racine County. The board of supervisors approved that decision this week in a 15-2 vote. A recent report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in the past, they sent some inmates from the jail to the House of Correction in Franklin, but due to COVID and staffing shortages, that is no longer an option.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO