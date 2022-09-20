Read full article on original website
WISN
Latino voters weigh in on issues important to them ahead of election in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to meet with Latino leaders ahead of the election to discuss the importance of the Latino vote. It comes just 47 days before the election, and weeks after both President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump made stops in Wisconsin.
WISN
Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee after two years at a new location
MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana is back. After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the festival returns to a new location. Instead of holding the festival at Henry Maier Festival Park, the event will be at the Italian Community Center. Organizers say they're thrilled about the change and hope to see the community come out for the event.
WISN
Todo Postres, a Milwaukee bakery with Mexican taste
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A sweet warm aroma fills the bakery on 9th Street and Oklahoma. There you'll find beloved classics like conchas, flan and tres leches. Todo Postres started nine years ago in Jesus Biboso and Pedro Garcia's kitchen. As their business continues to grow, they'll never forget their...
WISN
Milwaukee County Jail sending inmates awaiting trial to Racine
MILWAUKEE — As a resolution to help with current overcrowding at the Milwaukee County Jail. Milwaukee County is sending some of its inmates awaiting trial to Racine County. The board of supervisors approved that decision this week in a 15-2 vote. A recent report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in the past, they sent some inmates from the jail to the House of Correction in Franklin, but due to COVID and staffing shortages, that is no longer an option.
WISN
Gov. Evers to grant $20 million to Medical Examiner, Emergency Management Center
MILWAUKEE — Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $20 million public safety investment. The grant, provided to Milwaukee County, will go toward the construction of the Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine. Christopher McGowan, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Management, told WISN 12 News reporter...
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks' trial in limbo after request to represent himself
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A bombshell in the Waukesha parade tragedy case. The suspect, Darrell Brooks, days from his trial, wants to drop his public defenders and represent himself. A motion filed late Thursday, gave zero explanation, but victims and families were notified of the shakeup. One family telling WISN 12 News they, "...have great confidence in the state and how they will protect the victims no matter how long it will take."
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools leaves traditional math learning in the past
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools launched on September 21, 2022, a new math program that allows students to accelerate math skills and provides lessons and support for educators. The program was designed by MIND Research Institute, a neuroscience and education organization dedicated to mathematics. It was developed as a...
WISN
Milwaukee Iranian community holds vigil for Mahsa Amini
MILWAUKEE — Demonstrations were held around the globe Friday protesting the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini. Maryam Ayazi told WISN 12 News she organized the one in downtown Milwaukee to amplify Iranian voices. "Mahsa Amini was killed unfairly. She needs a voice and she needs to be heard, and...
WISN
Petfest returns to Summerfest grounds
MILWAUKEE — It will be another busy weekend at the Summerfest grounds, but this time, the stars will be performing on four legs. Petfest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature several shows of athleticism, including...
WISN
Stopping teen violence: how Milwaukee programs are working to engage youth outside of school
MILWAUKEE — In an effort to stop teen violence and crimes before they start, some Milwaukee organizations are working to keep kids out of trouble by giving them something else to do. Kids involved in crimes like car thefts, burglaries and even shootings is more than prevalent in Milwaukee....
WISN
Victims' rights law creates legal challenges ahead of Waukesha Parade suspect trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — There are about 100 victims involved in the Waukesha Parade Tragedy from last November. Many will also testify in Darrell Brooks' homicide trial set to start Oct. 3. On Monday, during a final pre-trial hearing, prosecutors brought up concerns about Marsy's Law and how to handle...
WISN
How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
MILWAUKEE — A retired nurse from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico to join in on recovery efforts. Dianna Trush is the first volunteer of the Red Cross of Wisconsin to be heading to the island. Having lived in Puerto Rico for many years she's preparing to return...
WISN
Milwaukee animal shelter 'busting at the seams'
MILWAUKEE — Overcrowding at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shelter, MADACC, is reaching a breaking point. "I have not seen us this full in over five years," said shelter outcomes coordinator Kate Hartlund. "We are busting at the seams with animals." Hartlund believes she knows what's to...
WISN
Panic! At The Disco's Milwaukee concert canceled after COVID-19 postponement
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled their concert at Fiserv Forum. The band was originally set to play Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 16, but announced just a few hours before the show that it was canceled due to COVID-19. The band's Chicago date, at the United Center, was also canceled the next day.
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The attorney for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks filed a motion Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, to withdraw as Brooks' attorney. A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1:00 p.m. WISN 12 News obtained a letter to victims' families from the...
WISN
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
WISN
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
WISN
Milwaukee LGBT community reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
MILWAUKEE — A new Netflix series is bringing the crimes of a notorious Milwaukee serial killer to the small screen. The drama is about Jeffrey Dahmer, and this show reopens a wound for many in Milwaukee's LGBTQ community. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders, including several gay men. Police arrested...
WISN
Kenosha County sheriff won't face criminal charges for authorizing bonuses for jail staff
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will not face criminal charges after an investigation into bonuses he authorized for jail staff earlier this year. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case as a special prosecutor. Investigators said Kenosha County paid more than $21,000 in so-called...
WISN
Candlelight vigil in Milwaukee for a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody
MILWAUKEE — The Iranian community in Milwaukee will hold a candlelight vigil on Sept. 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The vigil will take place in 941 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee WI 53202 at “The Calling” public art piece. Mahsa...
