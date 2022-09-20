ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee after two years at a new location

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana is back. After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the festival returns to a new location. Instead of holding the festival at Henry Maier Festival Park, the event will be at the Italian Community Center. Organizers say they're thrilled about the change and hope to see the community come out for the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Todo Postres, a Milwaukee bakery with Mexican taste

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A sweet warm aroma fills the bakery on 9th Street and Oklahoma. There you'll find beloved classics like conchas, flan and tres leches. Todo Postres started nine years ago in Jesus Biboso and Pedro Garcia's kitchen. As their business continues to grow, they'll never forget their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County Jail sending inmates awaiting trial to Racine

MILWAUKEE — As a resolution to help with current overcrowding at the Milwaukee County Jail. Milwaukee County is sending some of its inmates awaiting trial to Racine County. The board of supervisors approved that decision this week in a 15-2 vote. A recent report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in the past, they sent some inmates from the jail to the House of Correction in Franklin, but due to COVID and staffing shortages, that is no longer an option.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks' trial in limbo after request to represent himself

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A bombshell in the Waukesha parade tragedy case. The suspect, Darrell Brooks, days from his trial, wants to drop his public defenders and represent himself. A motion filed late Thursday, gave zero explanation, but victims and families were notified of the shakeup. One family telling WISN 12 News they, "...have great confidence in the state and how they will protect the victims no matter how long it will take."
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools leaves traditional math learning in the past

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools launched on September 21, 2022, a new math program that allows students to accelerate math skills and provides lessons and support for educators. The program was designed by MIND Research Institute, a neuroscience and education organization dedicated to mathematics. It was developed as a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Iranian community holds vigil for Mahsa Amini

MILWAUKEE — Demonstrations were held around the globe Friday protesting the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini. Maryam Ayazi told WISN 12 News she organized the one in downtown Milwaukee to amplify Iranian voices. "Mahsa Amini was killed unfairly. She needs a voice and she needs to be heard, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Petfest returns to Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — It will be another busy weekend at the Summerfest grounds, but this time, the stars will be performing on four legs. Petfest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature several shows of athleticism, including...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

MILWAUKEE — A retired nurse from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico to join in on recovery efforts. Dianna Trush is the first volunteer of the Red Cross of Wisconsin to be heading to the island. Having lived in Puerto Rico for many years she's preparing to return...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee animal shelter 'busting at the seams'

MILWAUKEE — Overcrowding at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shelter, MADACC, is reaching a breaking point. "I have not seen us this full in over five years," said shelter outcomes coordinator Kate Hartlund. "We are busting at the seams with animals." Hartlund believes she knows what's to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee LGBT community reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series

MILWAUKEE — A new Netflix series is bringing the crimes of a notorious Milwaukee serial killer to the small screen. The drama is about Jeffrey Dahmer, and this show reopens a wound for many in Milwaukee's LGBTQ community. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders, including several gay men. Police arrested...
MILWAUKEE, WI

