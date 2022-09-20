Milaca volleyball rallies for win over Little Falls

Things were not looking good for the Milaca volleyball team on Sept. 8, in its Granite Ridge clash versus Little Falls.

“A lot of fans told me that they left after game two, and I said I would have too. It looked like we were going to self-destruct all night long,” said Milaca head coach James Taylor.

Dropping the first two sets in tight fashion, the Wolves had their backs against the wall, needing to win out to secure the victory. However, Milaca was able to accomplish just that, rallying for a 3-2 victory over the Flyers, in the Wolves’ den.

“They turned it around, they figured it out that they needed to do things differently to win,” said Taylor on the comeback.

For the first two sets Milaca and Little Falls fought hard as each game was decided by two points, with the Flyers eking out the 26-24 and 25-23 victories to put the Wolves in the hole.

With all the momentum on the Flyers’ side, Milaca began to battle back.

Propelling to a 25-18 win the third set, the Wolves and Flyers found themselves tied in the fourth set at 17-17, as Milaca sat just eight points away from forcing the fifth and final set.

Spurred by a block by middle hitter, Maggie Westling, the Wolves powered to win eight of the next nine points to take the set by another 25-18 margin.

Into the final set, the Wolves again found themselves trailing, but Milaca didn’t back down. Down 7-5, a kill by outside hitter Esther Evans sparked another rally by the Wolves. Battling to the 14-13 lead, just one point away from the victory, outside hitter Neelie Zens came up clutch for Milaca.

Taking the set from her teammate, Zens went up for the return, spiking the ball down past the Flyers defense for the kill and the thrilling win for the Wolves. The senior in Zens finished her night with 14 kills versus the Flyers. Brianna Pap added eight digs in the victory.

The win snapped a four game losing streak for the Wolves as they now sit at 3-5 to this point on the season. Little Falls dropped to 1-2 after the defeat.

Getting back on track, Taylor believes this could be a turning point for the team.

“I’m not trying to get too excited, but I think that boost of energy to snap the losing streak will be big and have the girls ready to play,” said Taylor.

Next back in action on Sept. 13, the Wolves traveled to Mora for another conference battle against the Mustangs. Milaca will wrap up the week on Sept. 15, hosting Zimmerman.

The contest versus the Thunder is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. in the Wolves’ den.