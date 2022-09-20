ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future of air travel likely means fewer options at regional airports, Delta CEO projects

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- America's travel industry is changing and it may mean Minnesotans who used to fly out of smaller airports may now need to drive to a bigger one.

The CEO of Delta Air Lines talked about the issue at an industry conference in Minneapolis Tuesday.

"For some markets, we're gonna need to make choices as to whether we're gonna fly a larger flight, whether we're gonna consolidate the number of operations, but you're never again gonna see the 50-seat aircraft have the level of prominence in the industry," Ed Bastian said. "In fact, at Delta, we're just about out of them.  I think we have less than 20 that we're flying today. When Delta merged with Northwest in 2009, collectively we had about 1,200 aircraft as a company; 500 of those were 50 seat or smaller aircraft. That's down to almost nothing now today."

Bastian says at Delta, the changes at regional airports began when the company granted 20,000 early retirements at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 2,000 those retirees were pilots. While he says 85% of staffing has been restored, the changes in the industry mean some smaller airports have lost service, which he thinks may never come back the same way.

"Forward Momentum" was the theme of the ACI North America annual conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center.  After more than two years of pandemic struggles, Bastian opened his Q&A session with a reminder of how far the industry has come in 2022 alone.

"Dialing back to the start of this year, remember where we were. We were back in omicron days. Fortunately the Delta variant was gone, thank God," he joked.

He was later asked to look back at lessons learned, and said the pandemic provided meaningful lessons about wellness, the power of being together and always putting people first.

"Putting people ahead of profits," Bastian said, "I can remember the conversations we had about blocking the middle seats. Delta blocked the middle seats longer than any airline in the world did. We did it for almost a year and a half until people could get vaccinated and what not.  Customers still thank me every single day when they see me. That was focused on taking care of them, but it was also focused on taking care of our own people because our own people didn't want to be on crowded planes any more than our customers did."

Bastian said the world wants to travel again and strong demand is the reason prices remain high.

Earlier this summer, a number of off-duty Delta pilots executed an informational picket outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport . They claimed that the airline is overscheduling flights. They called for movement on four key points, as contract negotiations continued: better pay, retirement benefits, job security, but the biggest is scheduling and quality of life.

Related
KAAL-TV

RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
ROCHESTER, MN
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Minneapolis

Living in the third-coldest state in the U.S., Minnesotans, we presume, would be thrilled to escape the winter weather for any tropical destination. For the most impatient, freezing travelers, the options for direct flights are limited, but the places they can reach with no stops are still among our favorite Caribbean spots.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked number one

(Troy, MI)--New airport rankings by JD Power put Minneapolis-St. Paul International at number one in the “mega” airport category. Those are U-S airports with at least 33 million passengers per year. MSP ranked highest in passenger satisfaction with 800 points on a one-thousand-point scale. The study ranks airports on their terminal facilities, arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in baggage, and food, beverage, and retail. San Francisco International ranked second while Detroit and JFK in New York tied for third.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amount of COVID-19 RNA found in metro wastewater is decreasing

MINNEAPOLIS --  According to the Metropolitan Council, the amount of COVID-19 RNA found in the metro's wastewater is decreasing.This is in contrast to last week, which saw a 36% increase in the amount of viral RNA found in wastewater.Among the RNA found in wastewater between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19, the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.5 is the most dominant. This variant alone accounts for 90% of the viral RNA entering the metro.Variants BA.4 and BA.2 represent 7% and 1% respectively of the total viral RNA load this week.BA.2.75, which is dubbed one of the most contagious and concerning variants by the World Health Organization, accounted for 1% of the viral RNA in the metro's wastewater.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ed Bastian
Transportation Today News

Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes Ship It Zero resolution

On Sept. 8, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a “Ship it Zero” resolution that would call on top maritime import polluters in the U.S. to commit to making all imports 100 percent zero emission ships by 2030. The resolution makes Minneapolis the third U.S. city to pass a Ship It Zero resolution, following Los […] The post Minneapolis City Council unanimously passes Ship It Zero resolution appeared first on Transportation Today.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Petite León in Minneapolis named one of New York Times' top 50 restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New York Times posted its annual list of their favorite restaurants in the United States, and this year, it includes a restaurant that might be familiar to some around the Twin Cities.Petite León of Minneapolis earned a spot on The New York Times' favorites list for its unique Yucatán-inspired dishes and its inventive, comforting aesthetic.The establishment has quickly become a Minneapolis go-to, and is ranked very highly on sites like TripAdvisor and Yelp.The restaurant was opened in October 2020 by chef Jorge Guzmán and local bar veteran Travis Serbus. Chef Guzmán populates the menu with dishes inspired by the Yucatán region he grew up in, while Serbus provides customers with unique cocktails. The pair's decision to open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have paid off.In their list, The New York Times praises the Petite León and describes it as a "sophisticated restaurant as inviting as a cornersaloon."Also included on The New York Times' list is Harvey House located in Madison, Wisconsin. Owner Joe Papach is a former French Laundry sous chef who puts his own spin on classic supper-club dishes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

DPS focusing on improving safety on Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they're focusing on improving security on Metro Transit as ridership increases.Like most police departments, they say there are not enough officers to respond to all needs; they're down 28 metro transit officers compared to the same time last year, yet there are 6,000 more calls for service in their system. Calls do not necessarily mean there is more crime, because the number also includes medical emergencies and lost children. Chief Rick Grates says the most effective way to stop crime is to increase ridership, which is exactly what the system is seeing. "We've hauled twice...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis VA reschedules health care appointments due to network issues

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System is working to quickly reschedule appointments as widespread network issues impact services. The network issues began early Thursday morning, a spokesperson told MPR News, taking down the servers and phones. That means providers are unable to pull up a patient's medical history or historical data.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

A look inside the Viking Mississippi

The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip. As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
RED WING, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Beautifully updated house with pool for sale in Hastings

An absolutely stunning property awaits in Hastings. This masterfully updated home is surrounded by over 5 acres of complete beauty. Numerous updates include: siding, roof, furnace and AC, flooring, decking and a new primary ensuite (with laundry) that offers a quiet retreat. The light, bright main floor has vaulted ceilings,...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Downtown Hennepin, Fourth Street construction projects complete

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two street reconstruction projects are now completed in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin Downtown Project, which started in 2019 and had the goal of redesigning the area between Washington Avenue South and 12th Street, now has wider sidewalks and enhanced lighting. It also has an off-street protected bikeway.The Fourth Street Reconstruction Project, which planted trees and created wider sidewalks between Second Avenue North and Fourth Avenue South, is also completed. It has a new two-way bikeway on the north side of the street."Hennepin Avenue is back and better than ever," Mayor Jacob Frey said. "This main corridor of our entertainment and theatre district is an asset to our downtown and city. It has to - and will - shine."Metro Transit says that bus routes 4, 6, 12, and 61 are expected to return to Hennepin Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 3.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
