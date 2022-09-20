Urban Peak holds very popular Urban Nights fashion show & fundraiser

Urban Peak will host Urban Nights this Friday to raise funds 03:08

Urban Peak focuses on providing services to young people who are experiencing homelessness, and on Friday, September 23, it's holding it's very popular fashion show and fundraiser, Urban Nights.

"We provide a full continuum of services to help get youth off the streets," said Christina Carlson, CEO of Urban Peak.

Urban Peak works with young people ages 15 to 24-years-old who are experiencing homelessness. The organization runs an emergency shelter, does street outreach, has a drop-in-center, and provides some affordable housing.

"We're actually the only shelter in the community that serves minors. We have medical services, behavioral health, education, employment. It's all a really complicated way of saying that we're really breaking the cycle of homelessness in, what I always think is, the most vulnerable population in our community, who needs us the most," Carlson said on First at 4.

Urban Nights 2019, themed "Ignite the Night — Runway for a Reason," benefiting Urban Peak, at Exdo Event Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Photo StevePeterson.photo Steve Peterson

Urban Nights is a celebration of fashion, music and philanthropy. The evening will feature the Runway for a Reason fashion show, food, a live auction, and the band "Too Many Zooz", which started as a busker group from New York City.

"We're trying to raise a million dollars so that will allow us to meet the needs that we're seeing on the streets," Carlson explained.

LINK: Tickets & Information for Urban Nights

Urban Nights is Friday, September 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium.