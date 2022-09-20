ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
Santa Fe seeing an increase in property crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
Santa Fe Police officer completes FBI National Academy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, a Santa Fe Police officer has completed the prestigious FBI National Academy. Lt. Thomas Grundler was one of the 235 officers from across the country to graduate from the program last week in Quantico, Virginia. Fewer than one percent of officers qualify. The 10-week academy provides courses on […]
New Mexican family falls victim to Craigslist home rental scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos New Mexico's landscapes make it one of the most sought-after spots to live in the state of New Mexico. “I grew up in this house,” said Ben Hernandez. Currently, the Hernandez Family is calling Taos home. “We took this photo over there in Santa...
City Discusses Trash Issues with Waste Authority

Española City Council met with the North Central Solid Waste Authority on Sept. 15 to hold the emergency special meeting that the council requested via the official notice sent out on Sept. 12. Following the route changes and trash pickup failures, the two parties met to discuss the problems and a possible solution.
Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up

You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
