Prosecutors are asking to keep the two behind bars until it's time for a trial.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
"A Santa Fe man was arrested Sunday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an unrestrained child in his minivan and intentionally rear-ending a pickup." —Nathan Lederman.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Andy Cordova, 33, of Santa Cruz was sentenced Wednesday to ten months in prison for drug trafficking. In July 2020, Cordova was arrested for drug trafficking after law enforcement found 16.96 grams of heroin in his hotel room. Cordova pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. After he is released […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, a Santa Fe Police officer has completed the prestigious FBI National Academy. Lt. Thomas Grundler was one of the 235 officers from across the country to graduate from the program last week in Quantico, Virginia. Fewer than one percent of officers qualify. The 10-week academy provides courses on […]
A New Mexico road is closing during bridge repairs.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has broken ground on a new long-term care facility in Springer. The facility will include 32 private rooms and overnight accommodations for guests along with a rec area, family room, chapel, hair salon, and outdoor garden. The project will cost about $20M. The facility, which will replace the old building, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos New Mexico's landscapes make it one of the most sought-after spots to live in the state of New Mexico. “I grew up in this house,” said Ben Hernandez. Currently, the Hernandez Family is calling Taos home. “We took this photo over there in Santa...
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas is downgrading some of its water restrictions. Burn scar flooding from the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire severely damaged the watershed. Thanks to conversation efforts and a new pre-treatment system, more water is available and restrictions have been downgraded. This means residents are no longer limited […]
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
Española City Council met with the North Central Solid Waste Authority on Sept. 15 to hold the emergency special meeting that the council requested via the official notice sent out on Sept. 12. Following the route changes and trash pickup failures, the two parties met to discuss the problems and a possible solution.
Those who rely on historic irrigation ditches in the burn scar of the biggest fire in state history continue to face government roadblocks as they try to get acequias flowing and life to return to the charred landscape. The Federal Emergency Management Agency only recently verbally agreed to accept applications...
You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
Watersheds have been threatened and damaged for months by the largest wildfire in the state’s recorded history and the flooding that followed. This week, the Natural Resources Conservation Service got a start on land restoration, dropping seeds by helicopter and mulch by plane onto private land. The Emergency Watershed...
One Mora County resident has been living out of his car or with friends for months after New Mexico’s largest fire burned his home down. Another couple has been living in a donated trailer behind the gas station. Another fled to her barn for safety, which ended up flooding. Someone else, unsafe at his house because of ongoing risks, bought a mobile home.
