Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Best Picture Oscars 2023 Predictions & Contenders
If you told someone a year ago that a sequel to a 36-year-old action movie would not only become the biggest blockbuster of the year, but also a surefire Best Picture nominee they would have likely said you were crazy. 12 months later, Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” (or maybe that should be framed as Tom Cruise‘s “Top Gun: Maverick”) has thrown out all the (recent) rules on what a Best Picture contender can be. Welcome to the 2023 Best Picture race, where sequels may (or may not) dominate a field that should make ABC executives cry tears of potential ratings joy.
theplaylist.net
Olivia Wilde On ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Rumors: “People Will Look For Drama Anywhere That They Can”
Another day, another news story about the drama surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling.” Is anyone else sick of hearing about the rumors swirling around this movie? Well, director Olivia Wilde is now sick of it too, and she said as much during her recent interview with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.”
theplaylist.net
‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Review: The Struggle To Recapture That Surreal, Donald Glover-Led Black Comedy Magic Is Real
It’s the nature of most television to lose its edge, for a series to tumble backward as new shows push the envelope further than that original series could ever envision. When star and creator Donald Glover’s hilarious and surreal black-comedy series, “Atlanta,” premiered in 2016 on FX, a quartet of African Americans moving through the music business while venturing across the eponymous city landscape was biting, and in some respects, revolutionary.
theplaylist.net
‘Blitz’: Saorise Ronan & Steve McQueen Team Up With Apple Original Films & New Regency For WWII Drama
Not counting “Small Axe,” his excellent anthology series, Steve McQueen hasn’t made a feature film since 2018’s “Widows.” Thankfully, that’s about to change. Deadline reports that McQueen’s next film is “Blitz,” a film about the Blitz of London in World War II, with Saoirse Ronan leading the ensemble cast.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Nothing Compares’ Trailer: Documentary About Sinéad O’Connor’s Life & Career Hits Showtime On September 30
Sinéad O’Connor remains one of the most influential music acts to emerge into the pop mainstream in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Now, take a look at her life and career through the lens of Kathryn Ferguson, making her documentary feature debut with “Nothing Compares,” an in-depth look at O’Connor’s creative legacy.
theplaylist.net
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: New Report Says Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde Got Into A “Huge Screaming Match” On Set
Now that “Don’t Worry Darling” is in theaters, will the drama surrounding this movie finally end? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf may have settled their beef, and, no, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine at the movie’s Venice premiere, but it looks like the longest-standing rumor about “Don’t Worry Darling” still has legs.
theplaylist.net
‘HPI’: Drew Goddard’s Next Project Is An Adaptation Of French Detective Series For ABC
When he’s not making films like “The Cabin In The Woods” or “Bad Times At The El Royale,” Drew Goddard puts his signature on TV shows of all kinds. And over the years, he’s left his mark on shows as diverse as “Alias,” “Lost,” “Daredevil,” and “The Good Place.” Now he looks to do it again with ABC and a pilot of a French detective series the network picked up the rights to last week.
theplaylist.net
‘Axel Foley’: Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Reuniting For Netflix Sequel
After almost 30 years, Netflix is getting the “Beverly Hills Cop” gang back together for an all-new sequel. And Deadline reports that the original cast are all coming back to reprise the roles they had in the series’ first trilogy of films. “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley‘...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4: The Mockumentary Series Returns On IFC/AMC+ On October 19
In 2015, pals Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas got together with IFC to create “Documentary Now!,” a mockumentary TV series that spoofs celebrated docs through film history. The show was an immediate hit, and now it heads into its fourth season, ready to premiere on IFC/AMC+ next month.
theplaylist.net
‘Bardo’: Alejandro G. Iñárritu Has Trimmed 22 Minutes From His Upcoming Movie Ahead Of Its London & AFI FEST Screenings
“Bardo (False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths)” hit the Lido at the Venice Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, Alejandro G. Iñárritu‘s first movie since “The Revenant.” But those screenings are now a test-run for Iñárritu’s latest. Indiewire reports that in the lead-up to more festival dates and the film’s premiere on Netflix, the director has trimmed 22 minutes from “Bardo,” bringing its runtime down to 2 hours and 32 minutes without credits.
theplaylist.net
‘Blonde’: Andrew Dominik Says Netflix Still Supported The Movie After NC-17 Rating Even Though He Promised An R-Rated Film
Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” is one of the Fall’s biggest movies for several reasons. For one, it’s Dominik’s first feature film since 2012’s “Killing Them Softly.” “Blonde” is also a project long in the making, taking fourteen years of development to reach audiences finally. It’s also a huge role for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, one of the most famous movie stars ever.
theplaylist.net
Paramount Has New ‘Cloverfield’ Movie On The Way With Babak Anvari Directing
Deadline reports that Paramount has a new “Cloverfield” movie on the way, the first since 2018’s “The Cloverfield Paradox.” And the studio has a filmmaker on the rise to helm it: indie horror director Babak Anvari. Anvari directs the new film that boasts a script...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Scanners’: HBO Is Remaking Cronenberg’s Film Into A TV Series With ‘Black Mirror’ Writer, ‘Lovecraft Country’ Director
As David Cronenberg preps “The Shrouds,” he continues to shop around the TV adaptation of his 2015 novel “Consumed.” But now it looks like another Cronenberg-related project will hit TV before that, although the director isn’t directly involved. READ MORE: ‘The Shrouds’: David Cronenberg Describe...
theplaylist.net
‘Rosaline’ Trailer: Kaitlyn Dever Plays Romeo’s Ex In the Greatest Love Story Ever Told
Do you really know the story of Romeo and Juliet? The new film “Rosaline” offers a different side to this classic play. Instead of focusing on the young lovers, this twisted comedy shines light on a previously unnoticed character. Rosaline, Juliet’s cousin, is not exactly thrilled to see her current love Romeo falling for someone else. She concocts a scheme to get him back and end this otherwise tragic romance.
theplaylist.net
‘Piggy’ Trailer: Carlota Pereda’s Sundance Horror Favorite Arrives In October
It’s late September, moviegoers, which means that horror movie season has commenced. And one of the more intriguing options hitting theaters this year is the Spanish film “Piggy,” which blew away audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. And what’s not to love about the film’s premise? It follows a bullied girl in a small Spanish town who discovers a serial killer’s identity, but keeps quiet about it because, in some slanted way, they have similar motives.
theplaylist.net
‘Abbott Elementary’ Review: Hit ABC Show Returns For Confident Start to Sophomore Season
It’s been years since a network TV comedy took off like ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” a show that felt both familiar and fresh at the same time. Sure, it has a structure that recalls hit network shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” but it also has rich characters that feel almost instantly like people we know, brought to life by an ace ensemble. While network TV largely ceded the war to cable and streaming services years ago, “Abbott Elementary” has proven there’s still life on ad-supported television, winning Emmys last week for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph). And perhaps what’s most interesting to consider regarding the state of “Abbott Elementary” is how few classic comedies had this kind of success from the very beginning. Most of the best comedies of all time took a year or two to find their footing—for the writers to figure out how to write to the strengths of their ensembles. In other words, if “Abbott” is this good now, imagine where it goes in season next.
Comments / 0