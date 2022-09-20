It’s been years since a network TV comedy took off like ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” a show that felt both familiar and fresh at the same time. Sure, it has a structure that recalls hit network shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” but it also has rich characters that feel almost instantly like people we know, brought to life by an ace ensemble. While network TV largely ceded the war to cable and streaming services years ago, “Abbott Elementary” has proven there’s still life on ad-supported television, winning Emmys last week for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph). And perhaps what’s most interesting to consider regarding the state of “Abbott Elementary” is how few classic comedies had this kind of success from the very beginning. Most of the best comedies of all time took a year or two to find their footing—for the writers to figure out how to write to the strengths of their ensembles. In other words, if “Abbott” is this good now, imagine where it goes in season next.

