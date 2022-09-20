ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Axios Raleigh

24 hour guide to visiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Are you, your parents or friends visiting Chapel Hill, and you don't know what to do? Here's what we recommend during a quick trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

ArtsCenter Unveils New Sign, Breaks Ground off Roberson Street

From outside, the building at 400 Roberson Street in Carrboro may not look very distinctive to those driving, walking or bicycling by. But on Thursday, the facility gained a major splash of color — one of the first steps of major changes coming and the relocation of a local nonprofit.
CARRBORO, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Government
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Tiny Homes, Addiction Response and A Historical Marker

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, September 20th for the latest Chatham County Roundup. This time, Howard discussed the county’s plans for Opioid settlement money, the new tiny home village being built, and more. Below is a transcript of the conversation edited for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation here.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro church voted out by Southern Baptist Convention had already voted to leave…23 years ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Southern Baptist Convention’s top administrative body voted to sever ties with some churches Wednesday, including one in Greensboro. One problem though: that church hadn’t claimed affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in 23 years. The church is College Park Baptist on Walker Avenue, just across the street from UNCG. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
DURHAM, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies a suspect in the killing of two high school students. Authorities are seeking a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old on two charges of first-degree murder. A petition initiates a juvenile court case. The suspect is not in custody and...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Anson County Sheriff Dies Unexpectedly

ANSON CO., N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, who is also the President of the NC Sheriff’s Association, announced the news on Facebook. He said Reid’s passing was “unexpected.”. “Sheriff...
ANSON COUNTY, NC

