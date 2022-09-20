Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
24 hour guide to visiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Are you, your parents or friends visiting Chapel Hill, and you don't know what to do? Here's what we recommend during a quick trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another...
cbs17
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: ARPA Funds, Arts Center Dedication, and Pay Raises
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 23rd. He discussed ARPA Funds, the new Arts Center location, and pay raises for town staff. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
ArtsCenter Unveils New Sign, Breaks Ground off Roberson Street
From outside, the building at 400 Roberson Street in Carrboro may not look very distinctive to those driving, walking or bicycling by. But on Thursday, the facility gained a major splash of color — one of the first steps of major changes coming and the relocation of a local nonprofit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Tiny Homes, Addiction Response and A Historical Marker
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, September 20th for the latest Chatham County Roundup. This time, Howard discussed the county’s plans for Opioid settlement money, the new tiny home village being built, and more. Below is a transcript of the conversation edited for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation here.
cbs17
5 Triangle companies among the 10 finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition, and half of them are businesses based in the Triangle. The online contest began with 80 nominees. This is the third year of the contest and...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Carrboro Shooting Arrest, Zombies on Campus
In today’s news: an arrest in last week’s Carrboro shooting, zombies invade UNC’s campus, and Tar Heel football preps for Notre Dame.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmynews2.com
'It's past due'| A couple in their 70s receives free home improvements thanks to 2 Greensboro organizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aging gracefully can be difficult when your home is a safety hazard. This week realtors with the Greensboro Realtor Association are volunteering to help a couple in their 70s make needed safety improvements to their home. 76-year-old Lorenza Wilson and his wife have lived in their...
Chapel Hill schools postpone high school football game over ‘threat involving the safety’ of those at game
A new date for the football game has not been selected.
North Carolina murder suspect arrested near Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Ben Rappaport of the Chatham News and Record
Chatham News + Record reporter Ben Rappaport visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 21st. He discussed events and issues from the most recent Chatham County Schools Board meeting and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmynews2.com
Expect redistricting changes coming to Alamance-Burlington School System
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — This time next year, students will fill the hallways and classrooms of SouthEast Alamance High School. A new high school means new district lines, and today we found out what this means for your student. Southeast will be Alamance-Burlington's seventh high school, and the district's...
Greensboro church voted out by Southern Baptist Convention had already voted to leave…23 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Southern Baptist Convention’s top administrative body voted to sever ties with some churches Wednesday, including one in Greensboro. One problem though: that church hadn’t claimed affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in 23 years. The church is College Park Baptist on Walker Avenue, just across the street from UNCG. The […]
cbs17
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies a suspect in the killing of two high school students. Authorities are seeking a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old on two charges of first-degree murder. A petition initiates a juvenile court case. The suspect is not in custody and...
cbs17
T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
restaurantclicks.com
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
wccbcharlotte.com
Anson County Sheriff Dies Unexpectedly
ANSON CO., N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, who is also the President of the NC Sheriff’s Association, announced the news on Facebook. He said Reid’s passing was “unexpected.”. “Sheriff...
Comments / 0