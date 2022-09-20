Are you, your parents or friends visiting Chapel Hill, and you don't know what to do? Here's what we recommend during a quick trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO