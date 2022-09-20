Read full article on original website
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Flooding possible in parts of the Valley
In the Valley today, look for a high of just 93 degrees, which is well below average for this time of year. First Alert Weather Day to come Wednesday due to flood watch. Isolated thunderstorms could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time, prompting the flooding concerns.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch now in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona with a Flood Watch in effect for most of the state. That means heavy rain and dangerous flooding are possible today and for parts of the state tomorrow as well. In the Valley today, look for a...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Threat of flooding continues for much of Arizona including metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been a cloudy and showery day around metro Phoenix, but for most areas, we haven’t seen a lot of rain. Still, a First Alert continues for the threat of flooding until 11 p.m. That flood watch will extend into Thursday night in northern and eastern Arizona, where there will be decent rain chances. However, the rain should end overnight for the Valley, and perhaps it’s the last “monsoon” rain of the 2022 season. If so, it didn’t add anything at Sky Harbor Airport, which, as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, has only received a trace of rain.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods
The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!
PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
KOMO News
3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes western Washington coast early Friday
SEATTLE — An early Thursday morning earthquake shook the western Washington coast. The USGS recorded the earthquake at 3.5 on the Richter Scale. It reportedly started to shake about 26 kilometers northwest of Forks, Washington at 7:41 a.m. in the Pacific. Although some directly on the coast or in...
Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
AZFamily
Flood Watch in effect in Arizona
Another interest rate hike is coming, and it's going to burn a hole in your wallet. More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows. It's a crisis in the classroom as the state grips with hundreds of open teaching positions. Phoenix-area food banks cope with growing...
KTVZ
Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air
Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
Arizona’s Famed Castle Hot Springs Just Got a New Star Attraction
In 1896, Castle Hot Springs’ first guests braved a five-hour stagecoach ride to reach this remote swath of Sonoran Desert at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains. Since then, the resort went on to welcome Gilded Age holidaymakers like the Vanderbilts, Astors, Pews and Rockefellers, and has hosted everything from the WWII-era convalescence of a Purple Heart-decorated JFK to the post-lockdown birthday celebration of a triple Grammy-decorated Ludacris. While much has changed since the days of the stagecoach—the option to arrive by helicopter, for starters—one essential element has coursed through every phase of the resort’s existence. That element, of course, is water. The source,...
KOLD-TV
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
NOW: Zion-Mt. Carmel Hwy closed due to ongoing rescue operation
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials released a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon regarding an ongoing rescue operation. Officials say that the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is closed from the East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to an ongoing rescue operation. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations are reportedly not affected. […]
