PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been a cloudy and showery day around metro Phoenix, but for most areas, we haven’t seen a lot of rain. Still, a First Alert continues for the threat of flooding until 11 p.m. That flood watch will extend into Thursday night in northern and eastern Arizona, where there will be decent rain chances. However, the rain should end overnight for the Valley, and perhaps it’s the last “monsoon” rain of the 2022 season. If so, it didn’t add anything at Sky Harbor Airport, which, as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, has only received a trace of rain.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO