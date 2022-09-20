ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Flooding possible in parts of the Valley

In the Valley today, look for a high of just 93 degrees, which is well below average for this time of year. First Alert Weather Day to come Wednesday due to flood watch. Isolated thunderstorms could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time, prompting the flooding concerns.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Threat of flooding continues for much of Arizona including metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been a cloudy and showery day around metro Phoenix, but for most areas, we haven’t seen a lot of rain. Still, a First Alert continues for the threat of flooding until 11 p.m. That flood watch will extend into Thursday night in northern and eastern Arizona, where there will be decent rain chances. However, the rain should end overnight for the Valley, and perhaps it’s the last “monsoon” rain of the 2022 season. If so, it didn’t add anything at Sky Harbor Airport, which, as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, has only received a trace of rain.
ARIZONA STATE
State
Arizona State
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
PHOENIX, AZ
KXAN

Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMO News

3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes western Washington coast early Friday

SEATTLE — An early Thursday morning earthquake shook the western Washington coast. The USGS recorded the earthquake at 3.5 on the Richter Scale. It reportedly started to shake about 26 kilometers northwest of Forks, Washington at 7:41 a.m. in the Pacific. Although some directly on the coast or in...
FORKS, WA
Weather
Politics
Flood Watch
Environment
WJON

Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
ENVIRONMENT
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 21

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
AZFamily

Flood Watch in effect in Arizona

Another interest rate hike is coming, and it's going to burn a hole in your wallet. More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows. It's a crisis in the classroom as the state grips with hundreds of open teaching positions. Phoenix-area food banks cope with growing...
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air

Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
OREGON STATE
AZFamily

Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
Robb Report

Arizona’s Famed Castle Hot Springs Just Got a New Star Attraction

In 1896, Castle Hot Springs’ first guests braved a five-hour stagecoach ride to reach this remote swath of Sonoran Desert at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains. Since then, the resort went on to welcome Gilded Age holidaymakers like the Vanderbilts, Astors, Pews and Rockefellers, and has hosted everything from the WWII-era convalescence of a Purple Heart-decorated JFK to the post-lockdown birthday celebration of a triple Grammy-decorated Ludacris. While much has changed since the days of the stagecoach—the option to arrive by helicopter, for starters—one essential element has coursed through every phase of the resort’s existence. That element, of course, is water. The source,...
TRAVEL
KOLD-TV

Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC4

NOW: Zion-Mt. Carmel Hwy closed due to ongoing rescue operation

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials released a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon regarding an ongoing rescue operation. Officials say that the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is closed from the East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to an ongoing rescue operation. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations are reportedly not affected. […]
ACCIDENTS

