KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
KSNB Local4
Demolition to continue on the Hastings 16th Street Viaduct
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The demolition of the 16th Street Viaduct in Hastings has resumed, after a brief pause. According to City of Hastings Spokesperson LeAnne Doose, the work got back underway on Monday, after the project came to a brief stop. During the stop, Union Pacific was doing some work to streamline the process to protect the tracks for when a train comes, during the time they are removing the remaining structure.
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden
MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
York News-Times
Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York
YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
doniphanherald.com
After York teen's suicide, pay-it-forward campaign helps with healing
Cessna Brestel could have been considered an all-American girl. The 15-year-old York native with the big smile and dark blonde hair was an honors student. She played sports. She danced in a competitive troupe. And she was active in drama. She also had countless friends and was quick to show...
KSNB Local4
G.I. teen wants Walmart shooting case moved to juvenile court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen wants to move his criminal case to juvenile court. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. where a Hall County District Court judge will hear the case against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas. He is charged in Hall County...
KSNB Local4
Crews remove bricks from building in downtown Hastings
Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway. John's Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. Local 4 Weather...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The men’s shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleged mistreatment by leadership. One of the four who resigned included, now, former SA...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
albionnewsonline.com
Ag business will move to Highway 39 site
A longtime Boone County agribusiness, D. C. Seed and Chemical, LLC is developing land along Highway 39, rural Albion, for its new business location. Owner Dallas Choat said the business is outgrowing its current location on the farm. The new facilities will included a 100 x 300 foot shop and warehouse, with a 60 x 60 foot office attached.
