ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Demolition to continue on the Hastings 16th Street Viaduct

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The demolition of the 16th Street Viaduct in Hastings has resumed, after a brief pause. According to City of Hastings Spokesperson LeAnne Doose, the work got back underway on Monday, after the project came to a brief stop. During the stop, Union Pacific was doing some work to streamline the process to protect the tracks for when a train comes, during the time they are removing the remaining structure.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Grand Island, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Kearney Hub

Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden

MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
klkntv.com

37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
YORK, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Clark
York News-Times

Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York

YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potash#Traffic Accident#Highway 281 Old#Gifd Battalion#Ndot
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
unkantelope.com

SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company

SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

After York teen's suicide, pay-it-forward campaign helps with healing

Cessna Brestel could have been considered an all-American girl. The 15-year-old York native with the big smile and dark blonde hair was an honors student. She played sports. She danced in a competitive troupe. And she was active in drama. She also had countless friends and was quick to show...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

G.I. teen wants Walmart shooting case moved to juvenile court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen wants to move his criminal case to juvenile court. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. where a Hall County District Court judge will hear the case against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas. He is charged in Hall County...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSNB Local4

Crews remove bricks from building in downtown Hastings

Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway. John's Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. Local 4 Weather...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire

OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
POLK COUNTY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Ag business will move to Highway 39 site

A longtime Boone County agribusiness, D. C. Seed and Chemical, LLC is developing land along Highway 39, rural Albion, for its new business location. Owner Dallas Choat said the business is outgrowing its current location on the farm. The new facilities will included a 100 x 300 foot shop and warehouse, with a 60 x 60 foot office attached.
ALBION, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy