How Body-Based Therapies Alleviate Stress and Anxiety
The production of feelings involves more than just the brain—it involves the rest of your body, too. Body-based therapies can positively impact mood and relieve stress and anxiety. Video and virtual reality can be utilized to deliver body-based therapies. Video works through "embedded cognition” and VR takes advantage of...
6 Science-Based Self-Improvement Tips
Self-improvement can involve improving any aspect of the self—for example, personal qualities, skills, and even the roles we play (like husband or wife and son or daughter). When we start thinking about self-improvement, it can be helpful to be strategic about where we put our efforts so we don't waste time on the wrong things. Some aspects of ourselves are relatively changeable and some aspects are pretty fixed. So, we're best served by focusing our efforts on the parts of us that are the most changeable.
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
The Dark Side of Being Goal-Driven
It's easy to associate success with stress. Many come to believe that productivity is synonymous with hypervigilance. Living one's waking life in a constant state of planning or problem-solving leads to brain fog. Engaging in a short activity to relax and unplug, such as a 10-minute walk in nature, can...
How to Stop Stress from Derailing a Big Presentation
We suspected it. The research and speculation about mirror neurons predicted it. And studies have proved it: stress—and the emotions of frustration, anxiety, and fear that go with it—are contagious. Strangers leak their stress to you. Watching TV—with its never-ending stream of bad news—stresses you out. All of...
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
Stress-Induced Brain Fog
Being constantly busy leaves many to use technology to numb out. Not having ways to restore our sense of calm and ease leads to brain fog. There are research-based strategies to improve memory and feel grounded. Are you wondering why, as the world comes out of the collective COVID-19 trauma,...
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Anxiety: Here are some ways your body reacts when you're overly anxious
As humans, we experience anxiety from time to time; we like to worry about things that have not and are highly unlikely to happen. But if you are a chronically anxious person, your quality of life could be compromised. Although considered a mental illness, anxiety can have physical manifestations as well. Here are three ways your body reacts to anxiety.
YOGA
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
How long does it take to lose weight?
How long does it take to lose weight? In the age of instant gratification and dubious marketing claims, it may be difficult to have realistic expectations. Not to mention that when you feel uncomfortable in your own skin, and your health seems to be getting worse, you may be tempted to set yourself an ambitious weight loss goal.
Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need
More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
Sitting With Emotions
Emotions are fundamental to our daily lives. They are an evolutionary adaptive way of processing the world around us. Suppressing emotions does not take them away, but it does lead to more pain in the long run. As a psychologist, my number-one goal for my patients is to create space...
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
‘We need to be aware of the power of touch’
As student nurses some of the main buzz words we hear during our first year, centred around effectively communicating with patients, are empathy and compassion, phatic communication, active listening, humanised care, empowerment, respect and trust. All important and powerful nouns, which send us out into placement with the determination to...
