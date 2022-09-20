Read full article on original website
KOCO
Mid-Del Schools finds answer for ‘period poverty’ thanks to teachers’ hard work
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Women's health can be an embarrassing topic to talk about, especially at the middle school age. But thanks to some teachers, Mid-Del Schools offers 207 free period product dispensers across the district. "All of this is possible because two teachers saw a need, and they...
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
KOCO
Social media threat made against Yukon school not deemed credible
YUKON, Okla. — Authorities say a threat was made in a social media group regarding Yukon schools was not deemed credible. The threat involved Independence Intermediate School. Yukon police said the social media post about the non-credible threat was made in the private group Yukon No Rules Happenings. The...
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
city-sentinel.com
OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones to be inducted into African American Educators Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones will be one of 11 inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) on Friday, September 30. She will be a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame inductees.
KOCO
Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
okcfox.com
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
KOCO
Judge who is among first Hispanic women to serve role in Oklahoma shares message to future leaders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heather Mendoza Coyle is an Oklahoma native and a graduate of Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. She holds many titles. One of them is judge. "I'm proud to be Hispanic. I'm proud of the morals that my family taught me," Coyle...
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
KOCO
Attorney for group suing UCO says it’s one of the most extreme discrimination lawsuits he’s seen
OKLAHOMA CITY — The attorney for a group suing the University of Central Oklahoma said it’s one of the most extreme discrimination lawsuits he’s seen. The university is accused of Title IX violations for not giving equal access to male and female athletes. The legal advisors, in...
KOCO
OU Health doubling size of phase one clinical cancer trials
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health is doubling the size of its phase one clinical cancer trials. KOCO 5 got a look at just some of the projects about to get big bucks from the federal government. This money is from the American Rescue Plan or ARPA. The director of...
KOCO
Looking back at the history of the Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair only lasts for a few more days. Ahead of the 2022 fair's finale, KOCO 5 is looking back at its history. There's a lot of history behind the Oklahoma State Fair, and it goes back before Oklahoma's official statehood. The first fairs...
KOCO
Benefit run to help families of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — It's been a month since two Oklahoma County deputies were shot in the line of duty, with one being killed. Sgt. Bobby Swartz and his partner Deputy Mark Johns were shot on Aug. 22 while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Swartz died and Johns was injured.
KOCO
Oklahoma City among best taco cities in US, study finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're looking for a good place for tacos, a recent study shows that Oklahoma City is one of the best places in the U.S. to go. According to a study from Clever, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in America for tacos. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Antonio are listed ahead of Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles comes in at No. 5.
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
KOCO
Weekend events planned as lower section of Scissortail Park opens
OKLAHOMA CITY — The lower section of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City officially opens Friday. The opening will double the size of one of Oklahoma City's most popular attractions. It also brings excitement and events planned this weekend. An opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday on the south...
