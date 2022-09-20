ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Social media threat made against Yukon school not deemed credible

YUKON, Okla. — Authorities say a threat was made in a social media group regarding Yukon schools was not deemed credible. The threat involved Independence Intermediate School. Yukon police said the social media post about the non-credible threat was made in the private group Yukon No Rules Happenings. The...
YUKON, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Looking back at the history of the Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair only lasts for a few more days. Ahead of the 2022 fair's finale, KOCO 5 is looking back at its history. There's a lot of history behind the Oklahoma State Fair, and it goes back before Oklahoma's official statehood. The first fairs...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City among best taco cities in US, study finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're looking for a good place for tacos, a recent study shows that Oklahoma City is one of the best places in the U.S. to go. According to a study from Clever, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in America for tacos. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Antonio are listed ahead of Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles comes in at No. 5.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Weekend events planned as lower section of Scissortail Park opens

OKLAHOMA CITY — The lower section of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City officially opens Friday. The opening will double the size of one of Oklahoma City's most popular attractions. It also brings excitement and events planned this weekend. An opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday on the south...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

