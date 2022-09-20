OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're looking for a good place for tacos, a recent study shows that Oklahoma City is one of the best places in the U.S. to go. According to a study from Clever, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in America for tacos. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Antonio are listed ahead of Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles comes in at No. 5.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO