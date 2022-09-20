ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New funding keeps Japantown's Peace Plaza renovations on track

By James Salazar, Laura Waxmann/The Examiner, OpenSFHistory - Western Neighborhoods Project
 5 days ago
The Peace Plaza renovation project aims to revitalize Japantown Laura Waxmann/The Examiner

Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) announced Tuesday that the state will provide an additional $6 million in state funding to help keep Japantown's renovation and redesign of Peace Plaza on track.

Unexpected costs related to the pandemic previously threatened to derail the project's completion.

"This isn’t just about modernizing a public space. It’s also about making amends to Japanese Americans who were forced out of Japantown not once, but twice," said Ting. "The state should be a partner in these efforts to make things right, and I was determined to fight for this funding.”

Since San Francisco was the first port of entry for Japanese coming to the U.S., many settled in The City. This led to the creation of the country's first Japantown, which is now one of the last three remaining historic Japantowns in the country.

During World War II, Japanese American were removed from their homes and sent to internment camps. Though some people came back to rebuild, The City evicted people and business during the mid-1960s and 1970s.

During this time, Japantown's Peace Plaza was created and donated as a gift from Osaka, San Francisco's sister city in Japan. Inspiration was sourced from a series of pagodas that exist in Japan's ancient capital, Nara, and is a symbol of good will and friendship.

Today, the Peace Plaza renovation project aims to revitalize Japantown, whose foot traffic took drastic dips due to the pandemic.

Improvements include waterproofing and paving, as well as beautifying the space with plants, lighting and seating so that it can host festivals and other celebrations.

These will mostly be funded by The City's 2020 Health and Recovery Bond approved by voters and supplemented with state funds.

Last year, Ting secured $5 million to update the adjacent Buchanan Mall, which also needs renovations that will include the repair of two fountains designed by Ruth Asawa.

Design work is expected to be completed by the end of next year with construction starting in early 2024.

"Japantown will finally have an open space that represents the character and culture of the community," said Jon Osaki, Peace Plaza committee co-chair and executive director of the Japanese Community Youth Council.

