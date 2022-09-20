Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
KWQC
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a hearing...
KWQC
Kewanee man charged with making threats toward former employer
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats toward his former employer. The Kewanee Police Department responded Wednesday to Great Dane on Kentville Road for a report of a former employee making threats toward the business and its employees. Officers subsequently arrested...
KWQC
Davenport man charged with assaulting woman, taking her cell phone
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he punched and bit a woman, took her cell phone, and would not let her out of a vehicle. Marvie Oshay Perkins, 19, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Wednesday on charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; false imprisonment, also a serious misdemeanor; and violation of a no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor.
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
KWQC
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
New Figgge Art Museum exhibit focuses on artwork created by cancer survivor. The "Living Proof Exhibit" is at the Figge through Jan. 1, 2023. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
Police seek mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication
After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, weighs 125 pounds. She […]
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Chief Says Alleged La Salle Machete Wielder Living in Building Illegally
WLPO has learned this morning's incident involving a machete and a knife in downtown La Salle is rooted in bad blood among neighbors. Twenty-six-year-old Dante Griffin is behind bars and is facing an aggravated-battery charge after an alleged altercation that happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning at 134 Marquette Street. La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski tells our newsroom that Griffin has been living illegally in an apartment there for about a year, and that trouble had been brewing among tenants over loud music and other noise. Smudzinski also notes that the property owner has been trying to evict Griffin, but has been unsuccessful in making that happen.
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying suspects burglarized 3 vape shops
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized three vape shops. According to police, the break-ins were at Aqueous Vapor, 1323 West Locust St; Jesse Mart, 3723 North Division St; and Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape, 422 East Locust. Police said the suspects caused...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Five shots heard near South and Academy streets early Sunday morning
GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
KWQC
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man is dead after police say he was hit while riding his bike on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to Waller Road/IL Route 84, north of Spring Valley Road for a report of a crash with a bicyclist, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Bicyclist dies of injuries from traffic crash
wcbu.org
Presentation on incarceration, racism enlists county prosecutor for Knox College performance
A Colorado-based performance group that aims to raise awareness of inequities in the criminal justice system is bringing its national tour to the Knox College campus in Galesburg next week. Motus Theater’s “JustUs” project features monologists sharing their experiences with incarceration and its collateral impacts. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy...
ourquadcities.com
Police dispatched for possible gun at middle school
The Moline Police Department was dispatched to a middle school regarding a student in possession of a gun. On September 22 at approximately 8:09 a.m., a middle-school-aged student was observed entering John Deere Middle School on 11th St. in Moline with what appeared to be a handgun. This was reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO), who immediately took action. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement began a response. A second Moline police officer arrived at the school at 8:11 a.m. and assisted in the search for the student. The SRO located the student at 8:14 a.m. and found that the student had a BB gun and not a real firearm.
