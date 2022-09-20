ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Rival high schools honor late sister of former football player

One of the biggest high school football games took place in Montgomery County Friday night between the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets. Players and fans from both teams came together to honor the late sister of former Damascus star Bryan Bresee. Ella Bresee died after a battle with brain cancer.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Montgomery County, MD
Sports
Montgomery County, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Gaithersburg, MD
Education
City
Gaithersburg, MD
fox5dc.com

Inside Montgomery Co. Public Schools gun education assemblies

CLARKSBURG, Md. - FOX 5 got a chance to sit in on the new gun education assembly Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting for students. The State's Attorney’s Office started presenting to the county’s high schools last week. On Friday, it was Clarksburg High School’s turn. "Everyone...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police investigate burglary and attempted rape in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating a burglary and an attempted rape after a woman was attacked in her own apartment. Around 10:30 Friday morning, a woman was going into her Northampton Drive apartment in Silver Spring when a man attacked her from behind. Officers say...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Hawkins
fox5dc.com

Questions arise regarding youth curfew in Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Questions are arising about Prince George's County’s mandatory curfew for young people after a county leader reported the majority of teen crime happens during the day. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke at the "Our Streets, Our Future" gun violence prevention event Thursday...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Reward for Mall at Prince George's killer up to $40K

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The search continues for the man suspected of murdering 20-year-old Darrion Herring last month at the Mall at Prince George's. The U.S. Marshals have now joined the hunt to locate and arrest 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. He's charged with fatally shooting Herring...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Gaithersburg High School#Football Games#High School Football#School Board#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Fox#Mcps#Northwest High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
fox5dc.com

3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 spoke...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy