Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg High School athletic director accuses Northwest High football coach of assaulting him during brawl
The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School is alleging in a citizen’s complaint filed in Montgomery County District Court that the Northwest High School football team coach assaulted him during a brawl between the two teams during Friday night’s game on the Gaithersburg campus. Gaithersburg High Athletic Director...
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with interfering with investigation into death of UMD football coach's son
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland man is accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017, in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm...
theshadowleague.com
Coach Facing Assault Charges | Two Maryland High School Football Programs Remain Suspended After Melee Last Weekend
Football is an inherently violent game, so it should come as no surprise when that violence turns into an actual fight or melee. We’ve seen it on every level of the sport. That it spilled over into the stands draws attention to the mania and “mob mentality” that surrounds sports at every level.
fox5dc.com
Rival high schools honor late sister of former football player
One of the biggest high school football games took place in Montgomery County Friday night between the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets. Players and fans from both teams came together to honor the late sister of former Damascus star Bryan Bresee. Ella Bresee died after a battle with brain cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High School Football Coach In Maryland Hit With Assault Charge Following Massive Melee
A high school football coach in Maryland is facing an assault charge for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in two programs suspending play for the foreseeable future. Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins is facing a misdemeanor assault charge following the incident between his squad at...
fox5dc.com
Inside Montgomery Co. Public Schools gun education assemblies
CLARKSBURG, Md. - FOX 5 got a chance to sit in on the new gun education assembly Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting for students. The State's Attorney’s Office started presenting to the county’s high schools last week. On Friday, it was Clarksburg High School’s turn. "Everyone...
fox5dc.com
Security changes at Montgomery County high school games announced after massive brawl
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Big changes are being made to the way players, coaches, and fans are kept safe at high school football games in Montgomery County. Leaders from the public school district held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a number of enhanced security measures at athletic events.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate burglary and attempted rape in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating a burglary and an attempted rape after a woman was attacked in her own apartment. Around 10:30 Friday morning, a woman was going into her Northampton Drive apartment in Silver Spring when a man attacked her from behind. Officers say...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5dc.com
MCPS announces security changes for high school games
Big changes are being made to the way players, coaches, and fans are kept safe at high school football games in Montgomery County. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest following the massive brawl at a Gaithersburg-Northwest football game.
WTOP
Federal charge in fentanyl death of Montgomery County high school student
The pill that a 16-year-old Walt Whitman High School thought was oxycodone was actually laced with fentanyl. Now, the man who sold the pill faces a new federal charge in connection with Landen Hausman’s death. In April, Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with the...
fox5dc.com
Questions arise regarding youth curfew in Prince George's County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Questions are arising about Prince George's County’s mandatory curfew for young people after a county leader reported the majority of teen crime happens during the day. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke at the "Our Streets, Our Future" gun violence prevention event Thursday...
fox5dc.com
Reward for Mall at Prince George's killer up to $40K
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The search continues for the man suspected of murdering 20-year-old Darrion Herring last month at the Mall at Prince George's. The U.S. Marshals have now joined the hunt to locate and arrest 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. He's charged with fatally shooting Herring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops
RESTON, Va. - A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom. Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark...
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19,...
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Shots fired, vehicles damaged in Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County
The search is on for a shooter in Fairfax County who is responsible for damaging several cars and putting many people in danger. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the shooting in the Bailey's Crossroads neighborhood.
fox5dc.com
3 men shot in front of Temple Hills Popeyes
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside a Temple Hills Popeyes Thursday evening. According to Corporal Marsh, three men were shot in the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 spoke...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police
Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs
RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
Comments / 1